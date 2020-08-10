Bridge Chiropractic has a New Name

OAKBROOK, Ill., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiro One kicked off 2020 by adding Bridge Chiropractic with their four Vancouver, WA clinics to the Chiro One organization. Today, we are officially rebranding these clinics as Chiro One Wellness Centers, expanding the Chiro One brand into the Evergreen State.

Chiro One is excited to welcome the Bridge chiropractors and healthcare staff into the Chiro One family. Although patients will see a new look in the Vancouver offices, they will continue to experience the exceptional level of patient care to which they have grown accustomed.

Bridge Chiropractic's founder, and Washington State's Chiropractor of the Year, Dr. Paul Reed stated, "I am excited to be partnering with the like-minded Chiro One team. I believe this is a great way to advance the profession with a high-quality, personalized care model."

The Chiro One team is thrilled to expand the number of patients we serve, helping to provide relief from pain and discomfort, increasing physical functionality and improving overall wellness for patients across the country.

"The decision to bring Bridge Chiropractic into the Chiro One family just made sense. Their organization is a great match for Chiro One as we are both deeply committed to providing patients with the highest level of care, leading them to a life of optimum health and wellness. We're thrilled to have them as a part of the Chiro One Family," says Chiro One CEO and Founder Dr. Stuart Bernsen.

About the Chiro One Wellness Center Brand

Located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri and Washington, over 50 Chiro One Wellness Center clinics see around a half million patient visits each year. Managed by TVG-Medulla, LLC, Chiro One Wellness Center offices set the gold standard in chiropractic through consistent patient outcomes, high patient satisfaction rates and accessible community education on the significant benefits of chiropractic care. For more information about Chiro One Wellness Centers, please visit chiroone.com.

About TVG-Medulla, LLC

TVG-Medulla, LLC is a healthcare service management organization providing support and services to all Chiro One Wellness Center offices. Doctors of chiropractic serving within Chiro One clinics have access to Medulla's full-scale management departments, such as billing and insurance, marketing, clinical operations, human resources, maintenance, IT and more. In addition, Medulla also offers critical wellness programs and education services to communities, employers and organizations. For more information on practice acquisition, please visit medullallc.com/partners.

