Bridge Conference Returns for Its 21st Year, Bringing Nonprofit Marketers and Fundraisers to National Harbor

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bridge to Integrated Marketing & Fundraising Conference will return July 29-31, 2026, to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, bringing together more than 2,400 marketing, fundraising, and nonprofit professionals for one of the largest events in the industry.

Bridge to Integrated Marketing & Fundraising Conference (PRNewsfoto/Bridge to Integrated Marketing & Fundraising Conference)

Anchored by the theme, "Stronger Than the Moment", this year's conference will feature more than 125 educational sessions, 250+ expert speakers, robust networking opportunities, five pre-conference workshops, and 150+ exhibitors and sponsors. Attendees will explore key topics, including donor acquisition and retention, data and analytics, creative strategy, digital innovation with AI, and integrated marketing approaches.

The opening keynote session will be led by Dr. Americus Reed II, Professor of Marketing at the Wharton School. Known as the world's leading "Identity Theorist," Reed's high energy keynote will help attendees reframe branding for the nonprofit space as a signal of authenticity, legitimacy, and trustworthiness.

For those who want to dive into a full day, immersive technology experience, the add-on BridgeTECH program offering on July 29, 2026, offers technologists, marketers, and fundraisers a closer look into the tools, data, and AI-powered solutions shaping the future of nonprofit work.

Also on July 29, 2026, the conference is offering the Faith & Fundraising Forum which is a one-day education and networking experience designed specifically for faith-based fundraisers.

Co-produced by the Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW) and the Association for Fundraising Professionals Washington DC Metro Area Chapter (AFP-DC), this premier event is designed to provide attendees with practical, real-world strategies across the direct marketing, fundraising, and nonprofit industries.

For more information, visit www.bridgeconf.org or if interested in a press pass, reach out to Karen Mohamed, [email protected] for more information.

Register Today: www.bridgeconf.org

About Bridge Conference

The Bridge to Integrated Marketing & Fundraising Conference, known simply as Bridge, is where nonprofit fundraisers, direct marketers, communicators, and industry leaders come to grow, connect, and advance the work that drives social good. As the largest professional gathering of its kind in the United States, Bridge offers an unmatched environment for learning, collaboration, and innovation across every corner of the nonprofit ecosystem.

About Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW)

For 70 years, DMAW has been the primary source for direct response marketers with the tools, connections, and strategies to lead with impact. The community includes members who work with or for nonprofits to better engage their members and supporters as well as those who aim to foster the next generation of experts in the field. Learn more at www.dmaw.org.

About Association for Fundraising Professionals Washington DC Metro Area Chapter (AFP DC)

AFP DC is the largest U.S. chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP International) and serves the Washington, DC metropolitan area, including parts of Virginia and Maryland. The chapter has nearly 1,000 members and focuses on equipping fundraisers with the skills, knowledge, and ethical guidance needed to advance philanthropy. Learn more at www.afpdc.org.

SOURCE Bridge to Integrated Marketing & Fundraising Conference