Bridge Data Centres Expands Footprint with Third Hyperscale Data Centre in Cyberjaya, Malaysia

Spearheading Digital Transformation in Malaysia and Asia Pacific

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Data Centres ("BDC") has expanded its presence by acquiring new land in Selangor for the development of its third data centre, MY02, in Cyberjaya, Malaysia. This expansion, in partnership with Cyberview Sdn Bhd ("Cyberview"), is estimated to be the largest among its three data centre developments.

The project is expected to increase IT capacity by approximately 87 MW across three phases. The first two phases both involve the construction of a three-story data centre.

The Sales & Purchase Agreement was formalised in a ceremony at RekaScape, Cyberjaya, officiated by Kamarul Ariffin Abdul Samad, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberview Sdn Bhd, and Patrick Png, Vice President of Solutions for APAC at Bridge Data Centres. Witnessing the event were Dato' Hasan Azhari Hj. Idris, CEO of Invest Selangor Bhd and Haffizam Abu Seman, Deputy Director, Business Services & Regional Operations Division of Malaysian Investment Development Authority, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

As the tech hub developer, Cyberview is thrilled to welcome BDC into the city's data centre ecosystem. BDC, recognised as one of the largest hyperscale data centre operators, aims to provide deeply integrated and mission-critical infrastructure, prioritising efficiency, and cost-effectiveness with advanced cooling technology.

YBhg. Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, CEO of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), congratulated Bridge Data Centre on the inauguration of its third data centre expansion, MY02, in Cyberjaya. He emphasised, "This ongoing investment underscores BDC's confidence in Malaysia, reinforcing our role as a regional data centre hub. Aligned with the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, BDC's commitment contributes to the nation's sustainable economic growth, creation of high-skilled jobs for locals, and propel the digital transformation journey."

Ts. Mahadhir Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) said, "We are thrilled to witness Bridge Data Centres (BDC) on board with Cyberview Sdn Bhd towards the initiative to catalyse the growth of the digital economy. BDC, being the largest data centre development, establishing its presence here will boost Malaysia's position as the digital hub of ASEAN, significantly attract substantial investment and generate numerous employment opportunities. MDEC as the nation's digital IPA fully supports such collaboration, and this perfectly aligns with MDEC's Malaysia Digital (MD) in driving the nation's digital economy. Congratulations to BDC and Cyberview on this remarkable milestone."

Kamarul Ariffin Abdul Samad, Chief Executive Officer, Cyberview Sdn Bhd, said, "Bridge Data Centre's investment in Cyberjaya, represents a significant achievement and validates the city's positioning as the prime location for hyperscale data centre providers. This is testament to our commitment in fostering innovation, in line with the government aspiration to continue to grow the digital economy."

BDC's strategic investment not only promises to invigorate the growth of ancillary businesses but also holds the potential to spark innovation across various industries. By injecting resources into key sectors, BDC aims to drive economic expansion and enhance competitiveness. Their investment signifies a pivotal step towards sustainable growth, job creation, and a thriving high-skilled workforce.

Eric Fan, President Bridge Data Centres, said, "Our ongoing expansion in Malaysia underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and further solidifying our position as a key player in the data centre industry. With this latest development in Cyberjaya, we are poised to continue driving innovation and supporting the digital transformation of businesses across the nation."

Patrick Png, Vice President of Solutions for APAC, said, "Our focus remains on delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients. The MY02 data centre will embody our commitment to sustainability, boasting energy-efficient power and cooling technology alongside robust network connectivity. We are confident that these features will ensure uninterrupted IT operations and maximize performance for our valued customers."

In 2023, Cyberjaya saw an increase in data centre investments, cementing its role as the global technology hub. The city is currently home to 15 commercial and captive data centres including hyperscale, as well as the location for 90% of Malaysia's co-location data centres.

About Bridge Data Centres

Established in 2017, Bridge Data Centres (BDC) is a leading global provider of hyperscale and wholesale data centre solutions. We help businesses grow with highly scalable, resilient and carrier-neutral data centres in India, Malaysia and Thailand. We are a subsidiary of Chindata Group that provides ultra-large scale data centre solutions in Asia Pacific. Our mission is to deliver the highest level of speed, reliability and performance to our customers, with built-to-suit data centre services ranging from planning, design, construction to operations. We are committed to developing sustainable data centres that are carbon-neutral and powered by 100% renewable energy by 2040.

For more information, please visit www.bridgedatacentres.com and follow BDC on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bridgedc/

