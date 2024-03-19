Bridge Data Centres partners with Red Dot Analytics to power sustainability goals with technological innovation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Data Centres International Pte Ltd (BDC), a major player in the data centre market in the Asia Pacific region, has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Red Dot Analytics Pte Ltd (RDA), a Singapore company, to leverage RDA's data centre Digital Twin AI technology and to pursue BDC's goals surrounding data centre resilience, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

Bridge Data Centres signed the MoU with Red Dot Analytics

The MoU was signed by Mr. Tho Lye Yit, Vice-President of Design, APAC, representing BDC, and Mr. Henry Xu, CEO, representing RDA. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Enterprise Singapore, and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Mahadhir Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), said "Today's strategic partnership between Bridge Data Centres International and Red Dot Analytics marks a pivotal moment in shaping Malaysia's digital future towards sustainability and environmental stewardship. As Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), we applaud BDC's dedication to advancing data centre resilience, energy efficiency, and sustainability through this groundbreaking collaboration. By harnessing RDA's innovative Digital Twin AI technology, BDC is not only driving technological innovation but also paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future for our nation. This initiative underscores Malaysia's commitment to environmental responsibility and positions us as a trailblazer in the region's data centre industry. We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact of this partnership on Malaysia's digital landscape and its contribution to a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow."

The agreement further highlights Bridge Data Centre's commitment to regional expansion in Singapore, Malaysia, and other countries, aiming to enhance client connectivity and computing capabilities while bolstering the regional digital economy through the implementation of successful innovative technologies.

Geoffrey Yeo, Assistant Chief Executive Officer at Enterprise Singapore, said "Enterprise Singapore is pleased to have facilitated this connection between Red Dot Analytics and Bridge Data Centres, which has led to the establishment of Southeast Asia's first ever AI-controlled and optimised data centre. We are encouraged by Bridge DC's commitment to tap on technological innovation to pursue and drive more sustainable goals for the data centre industry. This latest collaboration features innovative technologies to drive energy efficiency and resilience in data centres, and reflects Singapore's strong expertise in providing quality data centre solutions. We look forward to supporting more of such partnerships to contribute to sustainable regional digital infrastructure.

Red Dot Analytics is accredited by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). Being accredited by IMDA gives credibility and assurance about their product core functionality, ability to deliver, as well as financial health. Hence, BDC is excited about collaborating with RDA to achieve its business goals.

BDC's Sustainable Milestones

BDC is a subsidiary of Chindata Group, which in turn is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centres. Chindata Group also has an enviable track record when it comes to walking the talk on sustainability. By reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 368,886t in 2020, the Chindata Group has showcased its commitment to clean energy. For such initiatives, Greenpeace's 2020 Clean Cloud Report ranked Chindata Group #1.

Established in 2017, BDC has today emerged as a market leader in providing hyperscale data centre solutions in Malaysia, India, and Thailand, and is rapidly expanding its footprint across various emerging economies in APAC. BDC supports Chindata Group's initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality in all of their next-generation hyperscale data centres by 2030.

What makes RDA special?

RDA is an award-winning deeptech spin-off from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. It is a company that has developed the industry's first industry-grade Digital Twin and Physics-informed Artificial Intelligence solution (DCWiz) bringing innovation to the data centre, revolutionizing data centre operations and management for a smarter, greener future. RDA's innovative solutions encompass Risk Management, Energy efficiency, and Sustainable Carbon Reduction.

What does the MoU entail?

As part of this strategic partnership, BDC and RDA will leverage both their expertise and collaborate in a variety of ways such as strategic engagements with local government agencies and regulatory agencies in the ASEAN region to promote digital connectivity and empower the digital economy of the countries in the region.

BDC and RDA will also strategically collaborate on research, solution development, and capacity-building initiatives. They will pilot specific use cases and applications of AI data centres, leveraging RDA's cutting-edge digital twin platforms and BDC's hyper-connected data centres in Malaysia, Singapore, and beyond.

The two companies will develop high-fidelity physics-based, data-driven digital twin and cutting-edge AI solutions to support both existing and next-generation sustainable, energy-efficient, and highly resilient data centres by optimizing system-level cooling efficiencies and managing rack-level thermal risks. Both Companies have reached a consensus to initiate a pilot project with RDA at BDC's Cyberjaya data centre.

BDC's ambitious plans powered by cutting-edge technology

In pursuit of its energy sustainability objectives, BDC has spearheaded the implementation of cutting-edge technological solutions, including:

Architectural modular design with capabilities of pre-fabricated structure offering lesser time to market benefits, agility in design to meet client's various IT architecture and different handover phasing. The design has satisfied both single and multi-story building requirements.

X-Pre Intelligent Power Module 3.0, a compact design achieving 97% integration between UPS equipment and power switchgear components. The result is 50% savings in space, lower mean time to repair, higher quality control, and lesser copper loss, all realizable via highly integrated busbar design and modularity design.

X-Cooling waterless air-cooled technology, an answer for data centre deployment in water-scarce geographical locations.

X-Cooling cold plate liquid cooling designed specifically for high server thermal mass and supports high rack density up to 40kW with Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15

X-Cooling Meglev 2-phase cooling, a revolutionary cooling architecture that uses an oil-free centrifugal compressor, distributed redundant design, simple and lesser unit components to achieve energy saving in different climate zones, and higher reliability.

These innovative solutions underscore BDC's commitment to sustainable energy practices and advancing technological frontiers in the pursuit of a greener future.

SOURCE Bridge Data Centres International Pte Ltd (BDC)