Bridge Defense Awarded $99.7 Million Contract by U.S. Special Operations Command

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Defense has been awarded a $99.7 million contract by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to produce deployable, high-density, AI-enabled edge compute systems over a five-year period.

This capability aims to accelerate tactical decision-making by enabling advanced artificial intelligence processing closer to the point of operations, bypassing traditional data centers.

Contract and Program Overview The contract follows a successful prototype phase of the iCool program, which validated the operational viability of Bridge Defense's ComputeBridge Pods. Based on this effort, the program transitioned directly to production to support deployment to USSOCOM.

AI Edge Capability and Integration ComputeBridge Pods enable AI compute at the tactical edge, supporting data processing and analytics in disconnected environments. The systems integrate with Palantir's Mission Manager to support dynamic workload orchestration and operational visibility across deployed systems.

Advanced Cooling Technology The ComputeBridge Pods utilize Universal Edge Technologies' immersion cooling technology, enabling sustained high-density GPU performance in compact, deployable units suitable for austere and contested environments where air cooling is impractical.

Company Approach and Capabilities Bridge Defense combines software, infrastructure, and deployable platforms under a unified system-level responsibility to deliver scalable and usable solutions tailored to mission needs, as demonstrated through the iCool program.

About Bridge Defense

Bridge Defense is a next- generation defense integrator focused on delivering comprehensive operational capabilities for the Government's most demanding customers and most challenging missions. The company combines infrastructure support, software development, and deployable platforms to turn mission needs into working systems.

Bridge Defense delivers capabilities that enable artificial intelligence and advanced operations in contested and operationally constrained environments, with an emphasis on solutions that can be delivered, scaled, and sustained in real-world conditions.

For more information, visit https://www.bridge-defense.com

Media Contact: For inquiries, contact: [email protected]

About Universal Edge Technologies

Universal Edge Technologies (UET) is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in deployable, high-density edge compute platforms designed to operate in austere, power-constrained, and disconnected environments. UET's immersion-cooled compute architecture enables sustained GPU performance in compact, mobile form factors where traditional air-cooled systems are not viable. Purpose-built for advanced AI, analytics, and mission-critical workloads, UET's technology delivers reliable, low-latency compute capability at the tactical edge where conventional infrastructure cannot operate.

For more information, visit https://www.uet.ai/

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today.

For more information, visit https://www.palantir.com/

