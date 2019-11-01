Bridge Farm Group Selects Heliospectra MITRA LED Lighting for United Kingdom Greenhouse and Cultivation of Fresh Herbs and Plants

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH GROWTH MARKET: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from Bridge Farm Group. Bridge Farm Group will deploy Heliospectra's new high-efficacy, high intensity MITRA LED lighting solution for commercial food production of fresh herbs and greenhouse cultivation of plants.

This will be the first installation in Bridge Farm's new Clay Lake facility, a structure totalling 30 hectares. This initial deployment will light 1.6 Ha within the Phase 1 development. The order value is SEK 12 million (£960.000).

Bridge Farm Group is the largest commercial producers and suppliers of plants in the United Kingdom. The company has been producing the highest quality, greenhouse grown flowers, potted outdoor plants, microgreens, herbs and ornamentals for more than 30 years. Bridge Farm Group was recently acquired by Sundial Growers Inc.

"Supplemental LED lighting allows us to provide the freshest and most flavourful herbs on the market 365 days a year despite seasonal changes. This strengthens Bridge Farm Group's commitment to our retailers and consumers. Our focus on crop quality and plant health will continue as the highest priority with our business' new medicinal plant focus," said Andrew Fuller, Technical Director for Bridge Farm Group. "Our partnership with Heliospectra ensures unparalleled LED lighting and controls as well as a rich legacy of plant science and cultivation expertise."

Heliospectra's lighting platforms transform the commercial food, horticulture and medicinal plant industries through superior design and quality. The new MITRA platform compliments the existing product portfolio of the ELIXIA and DYNA platforms with a high output, modular design and Vegetative, Flowering and Broad-Spectrum options for an exceptional performance.PF

"Engineered with simplicity and high performance in mind, our new MITRA light offers a flexible, versatile and resource-efficient LED solution that easily adapts to any greenhouse, indoor or vertical farm environment," said Karin Dankis, Director of Engineering and Product Development for Heliospectra. "We collaborated with customers across the globe to develop the MITRA modular configurations to optimize light uniformity, light distribution and dimming controls. This functionality enables growers to easily control light intensities and plant quality across a wide variety of crops from light-hungry hemp and cannabis to leafy greens, herbs and ornamentals."

