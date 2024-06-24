Bridge Homes Selects Lula as Maintenance Partner for Indianapolis Properties

INDIANAPOLIS, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Homes, a leading provider of quality rental homes, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Lula Smarter Maintenance, Inc. to manage property maintenance for their single-family rentals in the Indianapolis market. This collaboration aims to enhance the living experience for residents by providing faster and more efficient maintenance services.

Lula & Bridge Homes Partnership

Enhanced Maintenance Services for Residents

By partnering with Lula, Bridge Homes will leverage Lula's innovative maintenance platform, which is designed to streamline operations and ensure timely resolutions to maintenance issues. This partnership is expected to deliver excellent resident service and operational efficiency.

Key Benefits of the Partnership Include:

Fast Resolutions: Lula's efficient service coordination ensures that maintenance issues are addressed promptly, minimizing downtime and inconvenience for residents.

Lula's efficient service coordination ensures that maintenance issues are addressed promptly, minimizing downtime and inconvenience for residents. High Resident Satisfaction: With Lula's reliable and timely maintenance services, Bridge Homes can offer a superior living experience, leading to happier and more satisfied residents.

With Lula's reliable and timely maintenance services, Bridge Homes can offer a superior living experience, leading to happier and more satisfied residents. Scalability: Lula's scalable solution allows Bridge Homes to expand operations without additional operational overhead, facilitating seamless growth in the Indianapolis market.

Lula's scalable solution allows Bridge Homes to expand operations without additional operational overhead, facilitating seamless growth in the market. Cost Efficiency: Lula's proactive troubleshooting of work orders helps identify cost-saving opportunities and avoid unnecessary dispatches, reducing wasted trips and expenses.

Leadership Perspectives

Jeff Gibel, Bridge Homes' SVP of Field Services, stated, "Bridge Homes is delighted to collaborate with Lula to offer our Indianapolis residents streamlined maintenance solutions, aiming to minimize disruptions and swiftly restore their ability to enjoy their homes!"

Bo Lais, CEO of Lula, commented, "We are thrilled to work with Bridge Homes and support their mission of offering top-notch rental homes. Our platform is designed to simplify maintenance operations, and we are confident that this partnership will bring significant benefits to Bridge Homes and their residents."

About Bridge Homes

Bridge Homes is a leading provider of high-quality homes for lease, committed to creating comfortable and enjoyable living experiences for their residents. With a portfolio of well-maintained properties, Bridge Homes is dedicated to excellence in property management and customer service. Bridge Homes is a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $48.0 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. verticals across real estate, credit, renewable energy and secondaries strategies.

About Lula Smarter Property Maintenance, Inc.

Lula is a leading provider of maintenance solutions, offering a scalable and efficient platform designed to streamline property maintenance operations. Lula's mission is to deliver exceptional service and improve the living experience for residents.

