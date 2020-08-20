Bridge Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge , the award-winning learning and performance management platform from Instructure, has been named the winner of a Stevie® Award in both the Achievement in HR Technology and Most Innovative Use of HR Technology During the Pandemic categories in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

"Today's market conditions are transformational and it is more important than ever to focus on learning and performance management so your employees remain connected and engaged with work," said John Knotwell, general manager of Bridge by Instructure. "What we once knew as normal will never be the same again, and businesses that are transforming to compete in the changing world are thriving."

Bridge received recognition by the award judges because of its work with the National Health Service (NHS), the publicly funded healthcare system of the UK. Bridge technology allowed the NHS to upskill doctors quickly and efficiently, resulting in better learning, better performance, and better patient care. The Bridge platform gave the NHS the ability to create a standardized learning program and deliver scalable, compelling, engaging, and purpose-driven learning programs.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help create and drive great places to work. More than 700 nominations from organizations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories.

"In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we've confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to make the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

