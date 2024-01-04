Bridge Industries and TransTech Energy Announce the Promotion of David Mariano to Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy

Appointment of Dave Mariano to Spearhead Vital Growth Initiatives and Drive Bridge's Strategic Vision Forward

CLEVELAND, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Industries LLC ("Bridge") is pleased to announce the promotion of David Mariano to the position of Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy for Bridge and its portfolio companies, including TransTech Energy (TransTech), Bendel Tank & Heat Exchanger (Bendel), Maddox Industrial Group (MIG), ESI, and Metalforms.  Dave will continue as a TransTech executive leadership team member and report to Bridge Industries Founder & President Jeffrey H. Berlin. This strategic advancement underscores Dave's exceptional leadership and contributions to the organization.

Since joining Bridge Industries in early 2021, Dave has been instrumental in shaping the company's growth trajectory. In his previous role as Director of Corporate Development, Dave led Bridge and TransTech's corporate development efforts, successfully integrating three strategic acquisitions and providing continuous support for their management and strategic growth.

As Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy, Dave will continue to lead the corporate development team, assume responsibilities for strategic planning, and spearhead vital growth initiatives. His extensive experience and proven track record uniquely position him to drive Bridge's strategic vision forward.

"We greatly appreciate Dave's contributions and value his strategic leadership skills. This promotion underscores Bridge and TransTech's commitment to recognizing and cultivating exceptional talent within its ranks.  Dave consistently leads by example, exhibiting all of our core values – he is a great team player, is accountable, and drives continuous improvement." said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC.

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge Industries, LLC is a holding company based in Cleveland, OH. Bridge partners with operating management teams to help successful manufacturers/distributors of engineered products expand into new markets and execute strategic growth plans.
www.bridgeind.com 

ABOUT TRANSTECH

TransTech delivers comprehensive engineered and fabricated solutions and services for gas and liquids processing, storage, transfer, and utilization across a broad range of industries, including energy, power generation, renewables, specialty chemicals, petrochemicals, and cryogenics.  www.transtechenergy.com 

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jeffrey H. Berlin
Founder & President
Bridge Industries, LLC
[email protected]
Direct: 216-509-7773

SOURCE Bridge Industries, LLC

