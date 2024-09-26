Bridge Industries Announces TransTech Group's Acquisition of Cryogenic Technology Resources (CTR) to Expand Technical Capabilities, Product Reach, and Manufacturing Footprint

CLEVELAND, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Industries (Bridge), a private holding company focused on manufacturers and distributors of engineered products and solutions, is excited to announce the acquisition of Cryogenic Technology Resources (CTR) by its portfolio company, TransTech Group (TransTech).

CTR is recognized for its expertise in the design, fabrication, installation, service, and repair of cryogenic and high-pressure bulk gas storage and transfer solutions, including cylinder filling systems and advanced automation and control technologies. These capabilities are essential for gas producers and distributors operating in today's dynamic industrial gas market. The company also serves as a leading partner for the service, repair, and recertification of bulk storage tanks and transportation fleets for major industrial gas producers. CTR's comprehensive, integrated solutions are tailored to address the growing demand across multiple sectors.

This acquisition strengthens TransTech's portfolio, establishing it as a comprehensive partner for plant owners and operators in the rapidly expanding cryogenic gas market, as well as for the engineering and construction contractors who support them.

"TransTech Group's acquisition of CTR aligns with our strategic vision to enhance service offerings and support the evolving needs of the cryogenic gas market," stated Greg Ezzell, President & Chief Growth Officer of TransTech Group. "CTR's experienced team of cryogenic gas solutions experts is well-regarded for their capabilities and experience in addressing complex cryogenic gas system challenges. Their expertise will complement TransTech's existing capabilities, allowing us to deliver even more innovative solutions to our customers."

"Joining forces with TransTech Group allows us to leverage their broad engineering, fabrication, and project execution capabilities and nationwide footprint to deliver even more value to our existing customers—while expanding our geographic reach," said Brian Holland, President, "Together, we are better equipped to meet the complex requirements of industrial gas and air separation plant owners and operators racing to meet both growing market demand and the transition towards more sustainable solutions."

Integrating CTR's products and services into TransTech's portfolio will enhance its ability to provide end-to-end cryogenic gas solutions—from engineering and fabrication to installation, maintenance, and repair. This integration supports TransTech's strategy to expand across key growth markets such as air separation, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, and other industries where demand for cryogenic gas infrastructure is surging.

Jeff Berlin, CEO of Bridge Industries, remarked, "The acquisition of CTR represents another significant milestone for TransTech Group. We are excited to welcome the CTR team to our family of companies. This move advances Bridge's strategic vision to establish TransTech Group as a world-class platform for delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions across the industrial and energy sectors."

About Bridge Industries

Bridge Industries is a private holding company focused on acquiring and advancing companies within the industrial, manufacturing, and energy sectors. The firm collaborates with management teams to drive growth and operational excellence, creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Bridge Industries' strategic approach emphasizes hands-on operational involvement and the integration of complementary businesses to maximize value.

