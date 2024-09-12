Bridge Industries Expands TransTech Group with New Bank Facility and Outside Board Members to Support Growth

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Industries, a private holding company proudly announces the formation of TransTech Group. The new entity consolidates all TransTech companies into two newly formed divisions—the Engineered Products Group and the Services Group—facilitating the integration of recent acquisitions and preparing for future growth.

With its realignment, TransTech Group has secured a new credit facility with JPMorgan Chase, significantly bolstering its financial position. Increased capital access supports the company's strategic growth plan.

TransTech Group is also pleased to announce the addition of two highly regarded leaders to its Board of Directors. The appointments of Greg Floerke and Halle Martin mark a significant step forward in TransTech Group's mission to advance energy and industrial infrastructure solutions and strengthen its market position across diverse sectors.

Greg Floerke brings more than 35 years of energy and construction sector experience to his appointment, having served in numerous key positions at MPLX LP and MarkWest Energy Partners. He currently serves as EVP & Chief Operating Officer at MPLX LP, one of the leading logistics and infrastructure companies in the energy industry.

Halle Martin brings over 30 years of legal and corporate governance experience, including her previous position as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at TransDigm Group where she was instrumental in the company's rise to the S&P 500. Currently, Martin serves as President and COO of The Howley Foundation.

TransTech Group Overview

TransTech Group includes the following companies: TransTech Energy, TransTech Fabrication, Bendel Tank and Heat Exchanger, Maddox Industrial Group (MIG), Metalforms, and Energyneering Solutions (ESI). Together, these businesses deliver best-in-class solutions across the plant lifecycle, primarily serving energy, process, and industrial manufacturing industries—particularly those involved in oil and gas production and processing, refining, petrochemical, chemical, renewables, and other sectors.

Strategic Impact

"The formation of TransTech Group is the result of our ten-year effort building a world-class platform delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions across the industrial and energy sectors. By expanding into two divisions, we can better support our customers with industry-leading products and services. With our growth we are committed to retaining the entrepreneurial family business culture that all our businesses possess," said Jeff Berlin, Chairman & CEO, TransTech Group and President & CEO Bridge Industries.

The closer integration of all TransTech portfolio businesses under the TransTech Group umbrella streamlines all work processes for faster, more efficient project delivery while maintaining quality and safety—and underscores its commitment to supporting optimal plant operational performance across the plant lifecycle to maximize production efficiency—and ROI.

About Bridge Industries

Bridge Industries is a private holding company focused on acquiring and building companies within the industrial, manufacturing, and energy sectors. The firm collaborates with management teams to drive growth and operational excellence, creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Bridge Industries' strategic approach emphasizes hands-on operational involvement and the integration of complementary businesses to maximize value.

Contact:

Dave Mariano

Bridge Industries

Phone: (440) 893-9070

Email: [email protected]



Website: www.bridgeind.com

SOURCE Bridge Industries, LLC