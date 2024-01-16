Bridge Legal Awarded SOC 2 Type II Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Compliance and Security

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Legal, a leading tech platform offering innovative solutions for high volume litigation professionals and litigation funders, proudly announces its successful achievement of SOC 2 Type II certification. This certification highlights Bridge Legal's steadfast dedication to the highest standards of data security, confidentiality, and compliance within our space.

SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) is a rigorous framework developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that sets criteria for managing and securing sensitive data. Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification requires a comprehensive assessment of an organization's controls over time, ensuring they meet the stringent requirements for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

At Bridge Legal, we understand the paramount importance of safeguarding our clients' sensitive information. "We are extremely dedicated to maintaining the highest level of security protocols and best practices. By attaining this certification, we can do more than tell our clients, we can show them," says Ed Scanlan, Founder and CEO of Bridge Legal. "It not only validates our commitment to data security and compliance but demonstrates our continued proactive approach to combat the ever-evolving digital landscape."

Key Highlights of Bridge Legal's SOC 2 Type II Certification:

Security: Our comprehensive security measures ensure the confidentiality and integrity of our clients' data.

Availability: We ensure our SaaS technology is available for operation and use, minimizing downtime and disruptions.

Processing Integrity: Clients can trust the accuracy and completeness of the processing of their data within our systems.

Confidentiality: We uphold the highest standards of confidentiality, protecting sensitive information from unauthorized access.

Privacy: We prioritize the privacy of our clients, ensuring compliance with applicable data protection regulations.

Bridge Legal is proud to join the ranks of elite organizations that have achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, further solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the legal technology space.

To learn more about our commitment to compliance and security, please visit our website at https://bridgelegal.com.

About Bridge Legal:

Bridge Legal's platform provides cutting-edge software, case acquisition, and maturation services designed for law firms and funders. Our mission is to streamline the assembly of compensable cases, offering a seamless combination of technology and expertise. Our user-friendly AI-driven technology is a game-changer, guiding the client journey for those seeking justice after injury or harm. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Bridge Legal's team is dedicated to building tools to help improve human access to justice. For more information, visit bridgelegal.com.

