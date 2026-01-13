Bridge Legal Promotes Chris Dore to Chief Strategy Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Legal today announced the promotion of Chris Dore to Chief Strategy Officer. Dore joined Bridge Legal in September 2024 as Managing Director of Strategic Opportunities and played a central role in shaping the company's strategic direction during a period of significant growth.

Chris Dore of Bridge Legal

Bridge Legal has hyperscaled over the past several years, with rapid growth continuing through 2025 and no signs of slowing as the company looks ahead to 2026 and beyond. As the business has expanded across technology, litigation finance, and strategic services, Dore's impact has been felt across every part of the organization.

"Chris has had an outsized impact on Bridge Legal at a pivotal moment in the company's evolution," said Ed Scanlan, Founder and CEO of Bridge Legal. "The combination of his background as a fourteen-year litigator and his experience with a leading litigation funder has been the perfect fit for Bridge as we continue to scale and build for the long term." Dore was previously a Partner at national mass and class action law firm Edelson PC, after which he oversaw mass tort and single event investments at Burford Capital.

Dore's unique perspective, shaped by years in practice and deep experience within the litigation finance ecosystem, has helped Bridge Legal sharpen its strategic focus, strengthen partnerships, and thoughtfully expand its platform to meet growing market demand. In addition to enterprise-wide strategic oversight, Dore leads Bridge Legal's investment initiatives—overseeing investment strategy and portfolio management as the company continues to scale its capital markets strategies.

"As we continue building a category-defining company in this space, Chris's leadership and judgment will be critical," Scanlan added. "His ability to connect legal, financial, and operational strategy has already made Bridge better, and his impact will only continue to grow as we move into our next phase."

"Having gained insight into Bridge Legal several years before joining, it was clear that it was built differently than others in the market," said Dore. "The strength of the platform, the experience of the team, the depth of its relationships in the legal and financial industries, and its dedication to quality stood out immediately. Now, just a year and a half later, those perceptions have not only proven true, but have exceeded my expectations. We are uniquely positioned for this moment to scale in an intentional way and lead this industry toward greater transparency, higher quality outcomes through innovation, and a strong commitment to doing things the right way."

In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Dore will continue to work closely with leadership across the organization to guide long-term strategy, identify new opportunities for growth, and ensure Bridge Legal remains well positioned as the market continues to evolve.

About Bridge Legal

Bridge Legal is an AI-enabled legal fintech platform providing technology, data, and operational infrastructure for plaintiff law firms and litigation funders. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company employs approximately 100 professionals operating out of its Chicago office. Bridge Legal combines deep legal operations expertise, AI-driven technology, and capital markets experience to support the origination, evaluation, and management of complex litigation at scale.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Locke

331-251-9477

[email protected]

SOURCE Bridge Legal