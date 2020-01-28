Bridge Patient Portal® Reports Record Growth for 2019

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Patient Portal ® today announced record growth for 2019 with a 68% increase in its client base–predominantly in organizations with 50 or more providers–and an 85% increase in the number of individual patients hosted in Bridge Patient Portal across the existing and new client base. Bridge Patient Portal is an enterprise patient engagement software for healthcare organizations seeking to offer enhanced patient portal functionality and to consolidate "one-off" patient engagement solutions with a single PC and mobile-ready solution.

According to Adam Cherrington, Research Director over Patient Engagement for KLAS Research, "We recently interviewed providers and asked about their top priorities for future initiatives and investment within patient engagement. Patient experience surfaced as one of the top areas of engagement that providers are considering for the future. Because experience can potentially hit core goals of the quadruple aim of improving healthcare, we expect this to be a key area in healthcare for 2020 and beyond."

Bridge's growth in 2019 has been driven by this increasing demand among medium- to large-sized healthcare organizations seeking to improve the patient experience. Bridge improves the patient experience by providing patients with a "single pane of glass" to access a comprehensive set of fully-integrated self-service features. Healthcare organizations are also attracted to Bridge because it can significantly reduce the costs associated with managing multiple "one-off" or "piecemealed" patient engagement solutions.

Bridge Patient Portal CEO John Deutsch attributes the company's dramatic growth to a favorable marketplace and the successful implementation of a few key initiatives.

Bridge spent the last two years heavily focused on R&D, and the software now includes all the main features that healthcare organizations have historically had to piecemeal together.

Bridge completed an interface into Centricity™ Practice Solution. Now, healthcare organizations using Centricity Practice Solution can easily interface with Bridge's software. Bridge also supports some of healthcare's most popular EHRs, including Greenway, NextGen and athenahealth.

Bridge focused on meeting the modern patients' needs and user experience expectations in developing new functionality for its upcoming version 3.0. This included the development of a patient intake/check-in solution, IVR-based (Interactive Voice Recognition) notifications and a new mobile-ready user interface.

"Most of 2019 was focused on development, not growth, so these numbers are very encouraging, and we are expecting even greater growth in 2020 since all of our main development objectives are now completed," said Deutsch. "Bridge is at a point where we can scale quickly. We are very well positioned as we embark on this upcoming major growth phase."

In 2020, Bridge Patient Portal's main focus will be on continued growth. Bridge will be upgrading existing clients to version 3.0, which is expected to launch in Q1. In addition, Bridge will be attracting new clients interested in leveraging the complete functionality offered by Bridge, especially Bridge's new iOS and Android-based mobile app, and its new patient intake solution for patient web check-in.



Bridge Patient Portal is an enterprise patient portal and engagement solution that empowers patients with self-service tools to better manage their care. The Bridge Patient Portal platform is ideal for health organizations seeking to replace their existing EHR portals or connect to disparate EHR environments with a single, EHR-agnostic patient portal platform. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Bridge Patient Portal has installations in more than 60 physician practices, hospitals and health systems nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.bridgepatientportal.com/ or call 866-838-9455.

