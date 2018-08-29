Bridge Street Market Now Open on Grand Rapids' West Side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Street Market opened today on the corner of Bridge St. and Seward Ave., bringing a mix of fresh, local and convenient food at low prices to customers on Grand Rapids' West Side.

The neighborhood grocery store, which is owned by Meijer, is a first of its kind in the region, Store Manager Ken Bair said.

"We are very excited to debut our new, local grocery store with the community," Bair said. "Bridge Street Market is unique, and while it's smaller than a traditional Meijer, we've worked diligently to ensure we have the best products on our shelves to meet the community's needs."

The market's first day of business featured a ribbon-cutting event with comments from Bair, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Guillermo Cisneros and Meijer leadership. The market also demonstrated its commitment to the community by awarding $5,000 donations to five community organizations: Other Way Ministries, West Side Collaborative, Steepletown Neighborhood Services, Oasis of Hope and the West Grand Neighborhood Association.

The 37,000-square-foot store offers a unique shopping experience, featuring a full assortment of fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings; an estimated 2,000 local, artisan groceries; and Meijer and national brand products. It hosts a Mayan Buzz Café coffee shop, an expansive beer, wine and liquor counter and basic cleaning, health and beauty care products.

Bridge Street Market features open air elements with 22-foot ceilings and a pedestrian-friendly design with three garage-style doors that open onto the sidewalk along Bridge St., and dedicated parking on the main level of a connected parking deck.

It anchors a development spanning a city block located amidst the city's current hub of collaboration and mixed-use development, residing alongside apartments named The Hendrik, and an office and retail building.

"We are excited about what Bridge Street Market means for the community, this West Side development and for Meijer," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "This is new territory for us, but we believe this is not only a smart business move and addresses the need for new ways to serve our changing customers, but it also positively impacts our community."

About Bridge Street Market

Bridge Street Market is a new neighborhood market focused on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. As the anchor of a unique mixed-use development on Grand Rapids, Mich.'s west side, Bridge Street Market will serve as a model for future neighborhood-friendly development in the area while providing residents and businesses alike access to fresh food and easily accessible convenience items in a one-of-a-kind store.

