Bridge To A Cure Foundation Welcomes Winston Ely to Board of Directors

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge To A Cure Foundation announces the appointment of Winston Ely to its Board of Directors. Ely, a Brooklyn-based designer and developer, brings more than 30 years of experience in architecture, sustainable design, and community-focused development.

Winston Ely

Ely is the Owner and Creative Director of WE Design and Founder of WE Develop, where he leads residential and mixed-use projects with an emphasis on thoughtful planning and environmental responsibility. He also serves as a Green Infrastructure Fellow for the Design Trust for Public Space, contributing expertise to efforts focused on improving stormwater management and water quality across New York City.

Ely's appointment to the organization's Board of Directors carries personal meaning. Bridge To A Cure Foundation was established in memory of his daughter, Clara Ely, whose life continues to inspire the organization's mission to accelerate progress in childhood cancer research through data integration, collaboration, and innovation.

"Winston brings valuable perspective as both a parent and an experienced leader in systems-based problem-solving," said Bob Martin, Founder and Chair of Bridge To A Cure Foundation. "His insight will support our efforts to expand collaboration and strengthen the infrastructure needed to advance more effective childhood brain cancer research."

As a member of the Board, Ely will support strategic planning and governance efforts that align with the foundation's focus on advancing scientific collaboration and improving outcomes for children and families facing brain cancer.

"I am honored to join the Board of Bridge To A Cure Foundation in Clara's memory," shared Ely. "I look forward to contributing to efforts that connect people, data, and ideas to help accelerate meaningful progress for children and families affected by cancer."

Ely resides in Brooklyn with his wife, Tricia Martin, and their children, Keira and Yeimer. He holds a BA in Art and Environmental Design from the University of Vermont and a Master's in Architecture from the University of Oregon.

About Bridge To A Cure Foundation

Bridge To A Cure Foundation is accelerating the pace of childhood cancer research by championing data integration, collaboration, and innovation. By breaking down silos and investing in platforms that connect researchers, clinicians, and families, the foundation strives to ensure that every child and family can benefit from the full power of science, technology, and shared knowledge. To learn more, visit bridgetoacure.org.

SOURCE Bridge To A Cure Foundation