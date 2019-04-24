Bridge To College Is the First Mobile App Designed to Help Students Find the Perfect Educational, Financial AND Social Fit

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vielka Hoy Consulting announced the Bridge To College Mobile App on Fundable. The free app was designed to leverage data science to match students with colleges that will fund and graduate them on-time.

On Average, 60% of students will actually graduate from college (in 6 years), 11 percent of underserved college students will actually graduate from college and 70 percent of college graduates will leave with crippling debt.

Bridge To College App

The Bridge To College App addresses two key markets: the $10 billion college assessment industry and the $8 billion private college counseling industry. Both industries are inefficient, expensive, and exclude a majority of the 20 million students who apply to US colleges each year. This segment of students are identified as underserved without the ability to fund a way to get fair consideration from colleges of their choice.

Ivy League schools are ridden with issues of overmatching and corruption. Leveraging AI and machine learning algorithms, reduces those issues while providing the transparency the colleges need.

"The college matching system is clearly flawed, as we recently saw from the Stanford college admissions scandal," says Vielka Hoy, CEO of Vielka Hoy Consulting and creator of Bridge to College. "I found this frustrating when I went to college and have been working towards building a solution that takes the guesswork out of the system, giving deserving underserved students the opportunities they never thought they would have, to attend the school of their choice. This app unlocks doors that were previously hidden away from potential students."

Bridge To College leverages a survey of approximately three dozen questions and matching criteria from schools to determine students' ideal fit using three core metrics:

Academic Fit

Financial Capability

Social Fit

The App helps students identify their ideal schools and gives Colleges insights into potential graduating and deserving students from underserved areas. Through the App, colleges can increase diversity, create transparency and efficiency in their admissions process, reduce time to graduation, and increase graduation rates.

The App is currently being piloted by UC and California State Schools and will be available FREE for parents and students. Bridge To College is raising funds on Fundable to update the app and continue onboarding universities, schools, and students.

