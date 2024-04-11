Bridge to Life Announces Abstract Presentations at The 2024 International Congress of the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS) in Houston, Texas, May 1-4, 2024

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd, a renowned market leader in organ preservation solutions, today announced the presentation of five accepted abstracts, including a late-breaker, at the 2024 International Congress of the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS). The conference is scheduled to take place in Houston, Texas, from May 1-4, 2024.

All abstract posters will be available for viewing as ePosters at the searchable ePoster terminals in the ePoster area of the Congress Center. Poster viewing sessions will be held throughout the four days of the Congress.

Abstracts to highlight hypothermic oxygenated machine perfusion in liver transplants

Abstracts to be presented:

LATE BREAKER: Machine perfusion in liver transplantation; Cochrane review and meta-analysis, S. Tingle, MD, et al, Newcastle University, Translational and Clinical Research Institute, Newcastle, United Kingdom

Hypothermic oxygenated perfusion (HOPE): Results of our experience in the first 31 liver transplants, Dora Gomez Pasantes, MD et al, University Hospital of A Coruña, A Coruña, Spain; Abstract Number: eP-214

Impact of hypothermic organ perfusion in small grafts in living donor liver transplantation to avoid small-for-size syndrome: safety & feasibility pilot study- phase-I HOPE-L trial, M. Pardasani, MD, M. Rela, MD et al, Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, India

Single center evolution of DCD donor utilization for liver transplantation: from perceived marginality to routine and beyond, Matteo Ravaioli, MD, PhD, et al, University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy; Abstract Number: eP-194

Machine perfusion, an ace up your sleeve: unlocking liver graft potential from donation after circulatory death and previously rejected extended criteria donors, Matteo Ravaioli, MD, PhD, et al, University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy; Abstract Number: eP-191

About Bridge to Life Ltd

Bridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW, EasiSlush and the VitaSmart1 hypothermic oxygenated perfusion system. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Offices (OPO) globally.

1 VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is not approved for sale in the US. The company successfully completed its pivotal, multicenter, randomized clinical study in the US in 2023 and expects to submit its Premarket Approval submission to FDA later this year.

