Bridge to Life Announces Abstract Presentations at The European Society for Transplantation's ELITA Summit 2024 in Madrid, Spain, April 18-20, 2024

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd, a renowned market leader in organ preservation solutions, today announced the presentation of two accepted abstracts at the 2024 ELITA Summit under the auspices of The European Society for Transplantation. The conference is scheduled to take place in Madrid, Spain, from April 18-20, 2024.

Abstracts to be presented:

Abstracts to highlight hypothermic oxygenated perfusion in liver transplants and use in Extended Criteria Grafts Post this

100 Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion liver transplants in a Portuguese Centre, Júlio Constantino, MD et al, to be presented by Dulce Diogo, MD, Unidade de Transplantação Hepática de Adultos - Serviço de Cirurgia Geral, Centro Hospitalar e Universitário de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal; Poster viewing session on Thursday 18 April 2024, 19:00 – 20:30.

Single center evolution of DCD donor utilization for liver transplantation: from perceived marginality to routine and beyond, Matteo Ravaioli, MD et al, Hepatobiliary and Transplant Surgery, Policlinico Sant'Orsola – IRCCS Azienda Ospedaliero, Universitaria di Bologna, Bologna, Italy; Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences (DIMEC), University of Bologna, Bologna (Italy), Bologna, Italy; Poster viewing session on Friday 19 April 2024, 12:45 - 13:45.

About Bridge to Life Ltd

Bridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW, EasiSlush and the VitaSmart1 hypothermic oxygenated perfusion system. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Offices (OPO) globally.

1 VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is not approved for sale in the US. The company successfully completed its pivotal, multicenter, randomized clinical study in the US in 2023 and expects to submit its Premarket Approval submission to FDA later this year.

