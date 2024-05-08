Bridge to Life Announces Late-Breaker, Oral and Poster Presentations on Bridge to HOPE trial with VitaSmart at 2024 American Transplant Congress (ATC) in Philadelphia, PA, June 1-5, 2024

Presentations to highlight hypothermic oxygenated machine perfusion in liver transplants

CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd, a renowned market leader in organ preservation solutions, today announced acceptance of four abstracts based on data from its U.S. pivotal clinical trial on HOPE using the VitaSmart Liver Machine, including a late-breaker, for presentation at the 2024 annual meeting of the American Transplant Congress (ATC). The conference is scheduled to take place in Philadelphia, PA from June 1-5, 2024. VitaSmart is not currently approved for use in the US.

Three presentations will be oral, including a late-breaker, and one will be a poster presentation.

Presentations include:

June 4: Late Breaking Clinical Trials (Rapid File Oral Abstract): Success Of Ex Situ End Ischemic Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (hope) Prior To Liver Transplantation - The Bridge To Hope Pivotal Multicenter Randomized Controlled Clinical Trial On The Safety And Effectiveness Of The VitaSmart Liver Machine Perfusion System (clinicaltrials.gov: Nct05045794), D. Reich, Cleveland Clinic, Weston, FL et al.

June 2: Liver/Surgery innovative Techniques (Rapid File Oral Abstract): Decreased Ischemic Cholangiopathy With Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion: Sub Analysis Of Biliary Outcomes From The Us Pivotal Multicenter Trial Of The VitaSmart For Hope In Liver Transplantation, D. Reich, Cleveland Clinic, Weston, FL et al.

June 4: Clinical Trials (Rapid File Oral Abstract): Early Allograft Dysfunction As A Clinical Trial Primary Outcome Measure Correlates With Later Outcomes; Analysis From A US Pivotal Multicenter Medical Device Trial Of Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion For Liver Transplant, D. Reich, Cleveland Clinic, Weston, FL et al.

June 4 (Poster Session): Economic Assessment Of Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion In Liver Transplantation: Interim Analysis, D. Axelrod, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA et al.

About Bridge to Life Ltd

Bridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW, EasiSlush and the VitaSmart1 Machine Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Offices (OPO) globally.

1 VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is not approved for sale in the US. The company successfully completed its pivotal, multicenter, randomized clinical study in the US in 2023 and expects to submit its Premarket Approval submission to FDA later this year.

