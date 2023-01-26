Bridge to Life Ltd. Names New Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Operations

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life, Ltd. ("Bridge to Life" or the "Company"), a leading global supplier of organ preservation solutions and organ perfusion technologies, announced the expansion of their executive leadership team by appointing Bob Beechey as Chief Financial Officer and Blago Herrera as Vice President of Operations.

Bob Beechey possesses extensive experience in the life sciences sector, having held senior executive posts at both publicly traded and privately held companies. His distinguished track record includes CFO titles at Aspira Women's Health, Quintiles Transnational Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Eastman Kodak's Health Group. Beechey earned his MBA from INSEAD and holds a BS in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Blago Herrera brings over three decades of experience in the manufacturing and supply chain operations med tech sector. Blago's gained his expertise from a multifaceted career that includes large, publicly traded organizations and small-scale startups. He most recently held the titles of Vice President of Quality Affairs and Plant Manager for SynCardia Systems. Prior to SynCardia, he was the Plant Manager for BD's manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico. Herrera has been instrumental in building multiple manufacturing facilities from the ground up. This experience exposed him to both US and international regulatory mandates involved in initial setup, ongoing manufacturing, implementation of new technologies and overall operations. His strategic approach to operations has been an essential piece of his success in the medical device industry.

Don Webber, President and CEO of Bridge to Life Ltd. stated, "We are confident that Bob and Blago's vast knowledge of finances, manufacturing and regulatory requirements make them valuable additions to our team. Adding their experience and expertise to our executive leadership team is the logical next step as Bridge to Life plans to become the global leader in organ preservation."

About Bridge to Life

Bridge to Life is a recognized leader in organ preservation. The company distributes its products in over 60 countries and has devices in development at its Edmonton, Alberta design center for lung and heart perfusion. Through a strong focus on collaboration with surgeons and transplant professionals, Bridge to Life continues to explore emerging science and preservation technologies.

