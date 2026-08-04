Bridge Tower Acquires Villas at Sunterra, a 114-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Katy, Texas

Acquisition adds a newly built, single-family rental community in one of Houston's fastest-growing master-planned developments.

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Tower today announced the acquisition of Villas at Sunterra, a 114-unit build-to-rent community completed in 2023 within the Sunterra master-planned community in Katy, one of the Houston metropolitan area's fastest-growing residential corridors. The acquisition expands Bridge Tower's portfolio of institutional-quality single-family rental communities with a newer-vintage, amenity-rich asset in a market supported by strong population growth and long-term housing demand.

Bridge Tower adds Sunterra community to its portfolio in Houston. Post this Bridge Tower

Villas at Sunterra offers a resort-style amenity package anchored by a signature Crystal Lagoon, and includes expansive pools, lazy river, pickleball and tennis courts, a fitness center, a clubhouse, greenbelt and biking trails, and private yards and garages for every home. Located within the Sunterra master-planned community, residents benefit from access to coveted Katy ISD schools as well as nearby shopping, dining, parks, and outdoor recreation.

"Villas at Sunterra is a high-quality community in one of Houston's strongest growth corridors and aligns well with our long-term investment strategy," said Jackson Su, Co-CEO of Bridge Tower. "We believe disciplined execution, operational excellence, and a resident-first approach will allow us to enhance the property's performance while preserving the qualities that make it an attractive place to live."

The acquisition further expands Bridge Tower's presence in the Houston metropolitan area, one of the nation's fastest-growing housing markets. Continued population growth, job creation, and demand for professionally managed rental housing support the firm's long-term investment strategy in the region.

Bridge Tower acquired the asset at an attractive basis consistent with the firm's disciplined underwriting standards. The investment reflects Bridge Tower's strategy of acquiring high-quality, newer-vintage build-to-rent communities in high-growth Sunbelt markets where operational execution can further enhance long-term operating performance and cash flow.

Bridge Tower's business plan centers on disciplined property management and operational execution, including expense optimization, enhanced leasing and renewal strategies, and a proactive resident retention program. The firm believes these initiatives will strengthen the property's operating performance while building on the community's existing strengths. Bridge Tower is committed to delivering an exceptional resident experience while creating lasting value for investors and the Katy community.

ABOUT BRIDGE TOWER

Bridge Tower is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm specializing in residential build-to-rent and build-for-sale communities. The company acquires, entitles, develops, constructs, and operates residential properties throughout the Sunbelt. By managing the full lifecycle of each project from site acquisition and entitlement through development, construction, leasing, sales, and long-term asset management, Bridge Tower maintains an integrated approach to delivering high-quality communities. Through disciplined execution and operational expertise, the firm creates long-term value for investors, homeowners, residents, and the communities it serves.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ryan Baldridge

469-963-1982

[email protected]

www.bridgetowergp.com

SOURCE Bridge Tower Group