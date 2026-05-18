Bridge Tower and Blackmon Real Estate Launch "Build-to-Ownership" Joint Venture to Expand Homeownership Pathways in Atlanta

New initiative creates structured lease-to-own model for Greater Atlanta families.

DALLAS and ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Tower and Blackmon Real Estate today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture, Build-to-Ownership (B2O). B2O is a new housing initiative designed to expand access to homeownership in the Greater Atlanta area and additional markets.

Led by Bridge Tower Co-CEO Jackson Su and Blackmon Real Estate founder Michael S. Render, the initiative aims to expand access to homeownership by empowering Atlanta families with a practical, attainable pathway from leasing to ownership.

Build-to-Ownership (B2O) replaces traditional leasing models with a sustainable, structured approach to homeownership. Post this

Build-to-Ownership (B2O) replaces traditional leasing models with a sustainable, structured approach to homeownership. By combining Bridge Tower's institutional development capabilities with Blackmon Real Estate's deep local roots, the program creates an opportunity for residents to lease newly constructed, high-quality homes with a defined option to purchase, supporting equity-building, long-term stability, and community continuity.

"This initiative is about bringing homeownership within reach for people who crave the stability that ownership offers. This will ultimately create stronger communities. It will also help families build wealth," said Michael S. Render. "Wealth is defined by the ability to own land, and through the B2O program, we are making sure that the people who make Atlanta great have a real stake in its future. We are building houses, yes, but we are also plotting, planning, and organizing for the long-term economic prosperity of our community."

"The B2O model expands our housing platform by creating an additional, attainable avenue to homeownership for families putting down roots for the long term," said Jackson Su, Co-CEO at Bridge Tower. "Bridge Tower has been at the forefront of delivering innovative housing solutions across the Sunbelt, and this initiative builds on that commitment. By providing a clear and achievable path to ownership, we aren't just delivering houses—we are investing in the future of Atlanta's residents. Partnering with Michael Render ensures this initiative is grounded in the community it serves."

"We believe this model is highly scalable and demonstrates how strong community outcomes can be paired with durable, long-term investment value," added Pratik Sharma, Managing Director at Bridge Tower.

The joint venture is actively pursuing development sites throughout the Greater Atlanta area and plans to announce its first acquisition in the coming months. The initial pipeline is focused on high-growth submarkets with access to employment centers and proximity to transit and retail amenities. The venture is targeting a phased rollout designed to scale thoughtfully, with an emphasis on long-term community integration and a strong focus on neighborhood needs and resident outcomes.

ABOUT MICHAEL S. RENDER

Globally known as Killer Mike, Michael Render is a Grammy Award-winning artist, entrepreneur, and Atlanta civic leader. He earned Best Rap Album for MICHAEL at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, along with Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, and is one-half of the acclaimed duo Run The Jewels. Beyond music, Render has built a track record of community investment and economic empowerment through initiatives including Greenwood, as well as housing and workforce partnerships focused on expanding opportunity for Atlanta residents.

ABOUT BRIDGE TOWER GROUP

Bridge Tower is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm. The firm focuses on delivering high-quality residential communities and advancing innovative housing solutions that broaden access, enhance value, and elevate the living experience for residents and homeowners throughout the Sunbelt markets. With capabilities spanning acquisitions, development, construction, asset management, and property operations, Bridge Tower executes across the project's full lifecycle. The firm combines institutional discipline with operator experience, allowing it to identify compelling growth markets, structure thoughtful capital solutions, and deliver communities designed for long-term durability.

ABOUT BLACKMON REAL ESTATE

Blackmon Real Estate is an Atlanta-based real estate investment firm led by Mike Render. The firm is dedicated to social impact real estate, focusing on property ownership, community stabilization, and economic equity in urban markets.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ryan Baldridge

469-963-1982

[email protected]

www.bridgetowergp.com

SOURCE Bridge Tower Group