Bridge Tower Announces Teasley Crossing, a 100-Home Build-to-Rent Community in South Denton and Corinth

Purpose-Built for Renters Who Want the Feel of a Real Neighborhood — Yards, Garages, and Space to Live, with the Freedom That Comes with Leasing

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Tower today announced Teasley Crossing, a 100-home build-to-rent community coming to South Denton at 3501 Curve Avenue. With construction set to begin within the next two weeks, the first homes are anticipated to be ready for move-in as early as September 2026.

Teasley Crossing will offer three- and four-bedroom duplex-style homes averaging 1,675 square feet, with layouts designed for residents who want more than an apartment can offer. Each home features an open-concept floorplan, contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, a two-car garage, and a private fenced backyard. These are homes built for real life: space for a home office, room for a family dinner, and a backyard for weekend mornings.

Teasley Crossing meets the demand for rental homes in Denton with more space, privacy, and a true neighborhood feel. Post this

"Much of Denton's recent housing development has been concentrated in central and northern areas, leaving South Denton and Corinth relatively underserved," said Jackson Su, Managing Partner at Bridge Tower. "With Teasley Crossing and our Saddlebrook for-sale community, we're expanding both rental and ownership options in this part of the market. Teasley Crossing is designed to meet growing demand for homes that offer more space, privacy, and a true neighborhood feel, while still giving residents the flexibility of leasing."— Jackson Su, Managing Partner, Bridge Tower

Community Amenities Designed for Everyday Life

Teasley Crossing is designed around the rhythms of daily life. A neighborhood playground and walking trails give residents places to unwind, stay active, and spend time with family—the kind of shared spaces that turn a street of houses into a real community.

Rooted in One of Denton's Most Convenient Corridors

Teasley Crossing sits near the intersection of Teasley Lane and Loop 288, one of South Denton's most accessible and well-served corridors. Kroger Marketplace is within walking distance. Rayzor Ranch Town Center, Lake Lewisville, and the University of North Texas are all just minutes away. For commuters, Interstate 35E offers a direct route into the broader Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

Families will find the community well-positioned within the Denton Independent School District, with assigned schools rated 6, 7, and 7 out of 10.

A New Kind of Rental Home for Denton

Teasley Crossing reflects a broader shift in how people think about leasing. As more residents seek the privacy, space, and permanence of a home without the financial commitment of ownership, purpose-built communities like Teasley Crossing offer an answer, professionally managed, thoughtfully designed, and built specifically for people who want to live well.

More information about Teasley Crossing and leasing opportunities will be available at www.bridgetowergp.com.

ABOUT BRIDGE TOWER

Bridge Tower is a real estate investment and development firm focused on acquiring, entitling, developing, constructing, and operating residential and mixed-use properties. The firm identifies strategic opportunities and adds value through thoughtful planning, efficient project execution, and disciplined asset management. By managing the full lifecycle of each project—from site acquisition and entitlement through development, construction, and long-term operations—Bridge Tower maintains quality, efficiency, and consistency across its portfolio, creating well-positioned properties that serve homeowners, residents, and the communities around them.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ryan Baldridge

469-963-1982

[email protected]

bridgetowergp.com

SOURCE Bridge Tower Group