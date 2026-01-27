Bridge Tower Homes and Hankyu Hanshin Properties Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Launch Residential For-Sale Partnership Across Texas

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Tower Homes, a leading Dallas-based residential developer, today announced it has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp. (HHP), a prominent global real estate company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The partnership will focus on developing residential for-sale communities throughout Texas, marking a significant expansion of Bridge Tower Homes' strategic growth plan and institutional capabilities.

The partnership leverages Bridge Tower Homes' deep regional development expertise and vertically integrated platform alongside HHP's global financial strength and extensive institutional real estate experience.

"This joint venture with Bridge Tower Homes represents a significant step in our global expansion strategy and our commitment to the robust Texas market, where Dallas stands out as a pivotal hub for our U.S. operations," said Masahiko Toda, Executive Officer of Hankyu Hanshin Properties. "Bridge Tower Homes' deep regional expertise and integrated approach, combined with our extensive domestic and international housing development experience and institutional knowledge, create a powerful synergy. We are excited to contribute to the development of high-quality residential communities in Texas and look forward to aggressively expanding our business with Bridge Tower Homes in a successful, long-term partnership that delivers lasting value to homeowners."

The joint venture's first project is Saddlebrook, a 16-acre residential community located in Corinth, Texas. Scheduled to break ground in March 2026, Saddlebrook will feature 97 homes with floor plans ranging from 1,700 to 2,650 square feet. With prices starting at $385,000, the community is designed to meet today's modern homeowners' needs, offering high-end finishes and contemporary layouts.

"This partnership marks an important milestone for Bridge Tower Homes as we continue to scale our platform and diversify our business," said George Huang, co-CEO of Bridge Tower Homes. "We are excited to establish this long-term relationship with a firm of Hankyu Hanshin Properties' caliber and look forward to delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality homes for Texas residents for years to come."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to thoughtful planning, strong risk management, and long-term alignment, creating a durable relationship that supports sustainable performance and generates lasting value for homeowners and stakeholders.

About Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp. Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp. is a preeminent global real estate investor and developer, and a core subsidiary of the Osaka-based Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. (TSE: 9042). With a diverse portfolio spanning office, multifamily, retail, and hospitality sectors, the company is a noted developer of mixed-use developments and master-planned communities. As of the fiscal year ending March 2025, Hankyu Hanshin Properties reported $1.2 billion USD in net sales, supported by a dedicated global workforce of over 1,000 professionals.

About Bridge Tower Homes Bridge Tower Homes is a Dallas-based homebuilder and land developer dedicated to high-quality residential projects for individual homebuyers and institutional partners across the U.S. Sunbelt. An affiliate of Bridge Tower Management, the company operates a fully integrated homebuilding platform, managing the entire lifecycle of the development—from zoning and entitlements, architectural planning and design, general contracting services, construction management, sales execution, and institutional investor services and reporting. Bridge Tower Homes ranked No. 121 nationwide on the 2025 Builder 100 list published by Zonda's Builder Magazine.

