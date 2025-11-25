COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Hearn, the owner of Bridge Transfers and a leading figure in the timeshare cancellation industry, today announced the development of a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence software. This new tool is designed to assist timeshare owners who need to exit their contracts but lack the budget for a full-service, legitimate provider.

The launch represents a major strategic move to protect consumers from the "discount" market in the industry.

For years, Bridge Transfers has been recognized as a top-tier provider for timeshare cancellation, handling complex cases with a high success rate. However, legitimate professional services come with operational costs that not every timeshare owner can afford. This financial reality often forces owners into the arms of fraudulent companies promising "guaranteed" exits at suspiciously low prices.

"We see it happen constantly. When people can't afford to work with us at Bridge, they typically go off to do business with someone who tells them a cheaper price they feel more comfortable with," says Charles Hearn. "But little do they know, they aren't going to get results. They just get taken advantage of, leaving them out their money and still stuck in the timeshare."

Hearn developed this AI software to break that cycle.

"This software aims to allow those who truly can't afford a legitimate exit service to do it themselves alongside artificial intelligence," Hearn explains. "This is a much better option than hiring the 'timeshare exit specialist' they've been talking with over the phone, who is simply going to take their money."

Bridging the Gap with Technology The upcoming software acts as an intelligent guide for the "Do-It-Yourself" owner. By training the AI on the successful strategies and institutional knowledge used by Bridge Transfers, the software aims to help users navigate the cancellation process independently.

This creates a clear, three-tier landscape in the industry:

Bridge Transfers: Full-service, professional handling for those who want the problem solved for them. The AI Software: A guided, self-service tool for those on a strict budget. The "Discount" Scammers: The dangerous middle ground that Hearn is actively warning consumers to avoid.

"If you can hire a professional team like Bridge, that is always the best route," says Hearn. "But if you can't, you deserve a tool that actually works, rather than a sales pitch from a company that won't exist in six months to a year or has terrible reviews."

Bridge Transfers is a leading timeshare cancellation service dedicated to helping owners permanently exit their contracts. Under the leadership of Charles Hearn, the company prioritizes transparency, ethical practices, and results, establishing itself as a trusted authority in a complex marketplace.

