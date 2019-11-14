Bridge Women's Center to Hold 1st Annual Gala with Keynote Speaker Abby Johnson

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Women's Center will host its first annual fundraising gala on Dec 6, 2019 at Calvary Chapel in Old Bridge, New Jersey. The evening will feature a message from keynote speaker Abby Johnson. Johnson a leading pro-life advocate, is the best-selling author of the book and movie biopic Unplanned, based on her life as a former clinic director at Planned Parenthood.

The fundraiser will raise resources for Bridge Women's Center to provide free services to women facing unplanned pregnancies. Bridge Women's Center, a New Jersey based pro-life nonprofit pregnancy center is launching its first Mobile Medical Unit in early 2020. "Hannah" as the mobile medical unit is named, is the 50th mobile medical unit built in collaboration with Colorado-based Save the Storks.

Debbie Biskey, Executive Director of Bridge Women's Center stated "When we started planning our gala and thinking of our guest speaker and Unplanned came out, I thought it has to be Abby Johnson because Abby has an incredible testimony. Her heart was completely changed by what she saw, and she became a huge supporter for life and bringing the truth to people."

Through its Mobile Medical Unit, Bridge Women's Center offers pregnant women and women who may be pregnant: free ultrasounds, free pregnancy tests, counseling and choices that are life-affirming. Bridge Women's Center also offers resources and support during pregnancy and after the child is born.

When speaking about the impact of pro-life pregnancy centers Abby Johnson stated "Planned Parenthood is not doing anything to help women. They are not in the business of life. They are in the business of death. And they're not walking through life with the women who walk into their centers but pregnancy centers are. Pregnancy centers are actually providing the real help that women need in our society today."

Pastor Lloyd Pulley of Calvary Old Bridge, whose church championed the vision for Bridge Women's Center stated "Abby Johnson's story is crucial to share. Our church has supported her movie Unplanned and we are excited that she will be sharing on her experience at the Gala."

To attend the Bridge Women's Center Gala or for sponsorship opportunities visit www.bridgewomenscenter.com.

To find out more about Bridge Women's Center visit https://www.bridgewomenscenter.com/or email Hopempc@ccob.org.

Debbie Biskey

Executive Director, Bridge Women's Center

Hopempc@ccob.org

Bridgewomenscenter.com

732-588-0999

SOURCE Bridge Women's Center

