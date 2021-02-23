Bridge Women's Center to Host 2nd Annual Gala with Keynote Speaker Mike Huckabee

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Women's Center will host its Second Annual Gala on May 13th, 2021 at The Meadow Wood in Randolph, New Jersey. The evening will feature a message from keynote speaker Governor Mike Huckabee, American politician and Christian minister who served as Governor of Arkansas and was a candidate twice for the Republican Party presidential nomination.

Debbie Biskey, Executive Director of Bridge Women's Center stated, "Our mobile pregnancy unit went on the road starting in May 2020. To date over 90 babies have been saved and we have assisted families with insurance programs and support. Our original date for the gala had to be rescheduled but despite COVID we will be able to come together to celebrate life. This event is vital to raising the resources we need to save lives and I'm excited that the restrictions have eased and we will be able to gather to support this crucial mission."

The fundraiser will raise resources for Bridge Women's Center to provide free services to women facing unplanned pregnancies. Among the services offered by Bridge Women's Center are no-cost ultrasounds, pregnancy testing, abortion pill reversal services, counseling, parenting and budgeting programs, abortion healing and recovery, childbirth preparation classes and continuous, compassionate support during pregnancy and after the baby is born. Bridge Women's Center is also in the process of starting a housing program next quarter and launching a second mobile pregnancy center.

When speaking about the work of Bridge Women's Center, Pastor Lloyd Pulley, Senior Pastor of Calvary Old Bridge whose church had the vision for the pregnancy center stated, "I just want to sow seed, and I think the biggest field that has been unsown in the guilt of a nation, men and women, who are complicit in abortion. Our mission is not to shame women and bury them in guilt, but to be there as a loving resource, to rescue them from decisions that they'll regret the rest of their lives."

To attend the Bridge Women's Center gala or for sponsorship opportunities visit www.bridgewomenscenter.com . To find out more about Bridge Women's Center visit https://www.bridgewomenscenter.com/ or email [email protected].

