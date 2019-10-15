Bridge Women's Center to Launch Mobile Pregnancy Center

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Women's Center announced the arrival of its Mobile Pregnancy Center that will provide free, confidential and compassionate support and resources to pregnant women and women who may be pregnant. Calvary Old Bridge and the Bridge Women's Center partnered with Save the Storks for the build out of the mobile unit. The Bridge Women's Mobile Pregnancy Center is the 50th mobile pregnancy center built by the Colorado nonprofit. Calvary Old Bridge is the first church that Save the Storks has affiliated with.

The Mobile Pregnancy Center will offer free ultrasounds, free pregnancy tests, counseling and choices that will be life affirming. Through their mobile medical unit, Bridge Women's Center introduces women with unplanned pregnancies to various resources including programs, abortion healing and recovery, childbirth preparation classes and support during pregnancy and after the child is born.

Bridge Women's Center's Executive Director Debbie Biskey says, "Going mobile is the most effective strategy to reach women with unplanned pregnancies. 4 out of 5 women who board a mobile pregnancy center choose life for their baby when given an opportunity to hear their baby's heartbeat and see their baby on an ultrasound. There is no better way to meet them, than right where they're at – whether that's an abortion clinic or a public area with a high demographic of abortion-vulnerable women. Partnering with Save the Storks for the build out of the center will help us bring informed choices to women who may think they don't have any."

Staffed with medical professionals, Bridge Women's Mobile Pregnancy Center will be expanding its reach into communities throughout New Jersey.

Lloyd Pulley, Senior Pastor of Calvary Old Bridge, whose church had the vision for the mobile pregnancy center stated, "Our church saw a need to get resources to the women who need it most. We couldn't sit still as we saw what is happening with abortion in this country. Through much prayer and raising of resources we are happy to announce that the Bridge Women's Mobile Pregnancy Center will be operational in just a few short months."

To find out more about Bridge Women's Center visit https://www.bridgewomenscenter.com/ or email Hopempc@ccob.org.

