BRIDGEATHLETIC ACQUIRES GAME PLAN AND RAISES STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL

Strength training is one the fastest growing and most popular segments of the fitness industry especially among younger fitness enthusiasts and Gen Z. According to a recent American College of Sports Medicine survey, strength training ranked as the second-most popular trend in all of fitness. Despite the explosion in strength training, more than 80% of performance-driven coaches and trainers still use spreadsheets and pen-and-paper to build workouts and train their athletes.

BridgeAthletic supports performance-driven coaches and trainers who leverage data to optimize training for their athletes. These innovative practitioners are the engine behind personalized fitness, using BridgeAthletic's technology and automation engine to design and deliver individually-tailored workout programs. With the addition of Game Plan, BridgeAthletic will soon include a new learning modality which will power an even more holistic and personalized athlete development journey.

"I am truly excited to welcome Game Plan and its team to BridgeAthletic. Our interest in Game Plan was fueled by the needs of our community. We believe that combining training and education into one platform will be the game-changing experience our industry is seeking, enabling athletes worldwide to enhance their performance," said Fadi Zoghzoghy, CEO and Co-Founder, BridgeAthletic.

The industry-defining athlete development platform created by the combination of BridgeAthletic and Game Plan was facilitated by strategic growth capital led by W3, a Colorado-based family office with a history of investing in category-leading sports and fitness companies. The growth capital will enable BridgeAthletic to fully integrate Game Plan's learning management system while also expanding upon BridgeAthletic's best-in-class technology and algorithmic engine. This resulting integrated solution combines training and online learning to create a data-influenced athlete development continuum defined as "Train, Learn, Adapt."

"We are very excited to join forces with BridgeAthletic to build the first-ever integrated athlete development platform," said Mike Banville, President, Game Plan, and SVP, BridgeAthletic. "By leveraging Bridge's best-in-class technology resources with our industry-leading online learning capability, we can create the next generation of performance experiences for all."

For more information on the combination of BridgeAthletic and Game Plan, please visit http://info.bridgeathletic.com/bridge-gameplan .

About BridgeAthletic

BridgeAthletic is the world's leading provider of strength and conditioning solutions for coaches, trainers and athletes. Bridge's market-leading solution allows coaches and trainers to leverage the power of technology and data to revolutionize the way performance programs are designed, delivered, and tracked for athletes. BridgeAthletic provides for the most rigorous training environments, including over 9,000 elite sports teams across every major professional league and power 5 NCAA conference, tactical organizations, and national governing bodies. Thousands of private trainers have taken notice, choosing Bridge to provide precision training and monetize their programs via the Bridge Online Store and e-commerce tools. To learn more about BridgeAthletic, please visit www.bridgeathletic.com .

About Game Plan

Game Plan is a mobile-first learning management system. Nearly 1,000 athletic organizations trust Game Plan's suite of learning and analytics products to support athletes and create cultures of team engagement. Game Plan's comprehensive eLearning courses equip coaches, athletes and their respective organizations with insights to ensure outstanding athlete experiences and management outcomes. Game Plan's industry leading customer base includes each of the major professional sports leagues as well as leading collegiate programs such as Texas, Oregon, Stanford, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Tennessee and Colorado. To learn more about Game Plan, please visit www.wearegameplan.com .

About W3

Driven by a passion for sports, competition and elite human performance, W3 is a highly strategic sports and fitness growth equity investor. Founded by former athletes who have competed and coached at the highest levels of sport including the Olympics and the NCAA championships, W3 believes in providing coaches and athletes a truly integrated athlete development experience to reach their goals.

SOURCE BridgeAthletic