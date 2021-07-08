BridgeBio Pharma Announces Collaborations with Three Academic Research Institutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver meaningful medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, today announced three new academic collaborations with MUSC Foundation for Research Development, Stanford University and the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) to translate cutting-edge discoveries into potential therapies for patients with genetic diseases and genetically driven cancers.

"The chance to partner with exceptional researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina, Stanford University and University of Pittsburgh is a privilege, and we believe will help us advance our mission to discover, create, test and deliver life-changing medicines for patients in need as rapidly as possible," said BridgeBio founder and CEO Neil Kumar, Ph.D.

To date, BridgeBio has worked with 23 leading institutions throughout the country that are focused on providing treatment options to patients as quickly and safely as possible. For a list of some of the institutions BridgeBio is partnered with, please visit Our Partners page.

MUSC Foundation for Research Development

MUSC Foundation for Research Development provides technology transfer services to Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), which is a patient-centric research institution with several hospitals in South Carolina and is considered the state's top healthcare provider. MUSC's innovative and high-quality research will allow for early identification of research programs with a strong potential to be beneficial for patients. Through this partnership, BridgeBio may sponsor research programs and support the development of identified programs toward potential clinical investigation through its licensing and affiliate development model.

"Like BridgeBio, we have a patients first mentality, so partnering together on early research will be an excellent opportunity to advance our innovation in the hope of generating new therapies for patients," said Scott Davis, Ph.D., senior director of innovation support and commercialization of MUSC Foundation for Research Development.

Stanford University

This formal collaboration between BridgeBio and Stanford is focused on unlocking new discoveries and working to provide valuable treatment options to patients with unmet needs. BridgeBio will work with Stanford researchers to identify new potential therapies with the possibility of BridgeBio providing support for these programs and potentially advancing them into clinical trials and commercializing new medicines.

The University of Pittsburgh (Pitt)

Pitt is one of the leading research institutions in the United States with broad strengths spanning basic research to clinical translation. BridgeBio intends to collaborate with Pitt to identify and support the development of potential novel therapies for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers.

"We are very excited to grow our partnership with BridgeBio," said Rob A. Rutenbar, Ph.D., senior vice chancellor for research at Pitt. "Bringing together Pitt's leading medical research enterprise with the drug development expertise of BridgeBio serves our common goal of developing life-saving therapies for those patients most in need."

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 30 development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials and its commercial organization is focused on delivering the company's first two approved therapies. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com.

