BridgeCare and Shine Early Learning Announce a New Fraud Monitoring and Mitigation Solution for Publicly Funded Early Care and Education Programs

Partnership combines proven data infrastructure with deep early childhood policy and implementation expertise to strengthen program integrity for state agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeCare and Shine Early Learning today announced the launch of Program Assurance, a new fraud monitoring and mitigation solution designed to help state agencies safeguard government-funded early care and education subsidy, voucher, and grant programs. This joint offering combines BridgeCare's modern data and technology solutions with Shine Early Learning's extensive state-level consulting and implementation experience to support stronger program integrity across public benefit systems.

Program Assurance equips agencies with automated risk detection and improved transparency through centralized monitoring capabilities tailored specifically to the operational realities of child care subsidy and early learning funding programs. The solution integrates with existing subsidy management, payment, and licensing systems, consolidating traditionally disparate data sources to detect potential fraud risks, reduce improper payments, and ensure more public funds reach eligible children and families.

"In my time with Wisconsin's Department of Children and Families, I saw firsthand how difficult it can be to balance access, speed, and oversight in publicly funded programs," said Henry Wilde, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shine Early Learning. "Program Assurance gives agencies powerful technology paired with unparalleled expertise to take data insights and turn them into actionable solutions without introducing more complexity for the providers and families who rely on these programs every day."

Through this partnership, Shine Early Learning will provide expert consultation support, implementation strategy, and operational capacity to help agencies deploy the solution effectively and align it with existing compliance and oversight frameworks. BridgeCare will deliver the underlying Program Assurance technology solution, built to modernize fragmented data environments and provide real-time visibility across programs.

"State agencies need modern, integrated technology that allows them to move beyond manual audits and siloed data systems," said Jamee Herbert, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BridgeCare. "Program Assurance reflects our continued commitment to helping states modernize their technology and data infrastructure so they can operate more efficiently and strengthen accountability and transparency, while ensuring they are serving the families who are in greatest need."

Program Assurance is available for deployment by state agencies today. Visit the webpage to learn more or register here for the March 12 webinar Program Assurance: Building Stronger Fraud Detection in Early Care and Education, featuring Henry, Jamee, and Reggie Bicha, former state administrator and current CEO of the American Public Human Services Association.

About BridgeCare

BridgeCare provides modern SaaS solutions that help government agencies streamline program operations, improve service delivery, and strengthen oversight across early care and education systems.

About Shine Early Learning

Shine Early Learning partners with states, communities, and organizations to improve early childhood systems through strategic consulting, implementation support, and operational expertise focused on expanding access and improving program quality.

