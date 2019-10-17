Bridgecom Exhibits at California Association of Health Plans Conference in Palm Desert

MIRA LOMA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgecom, provider of a HIPAA-compliant, web-based patient outreach management platform, is excited to be attending the California Association of Health Plans Conference in Palm Desert, CA from October 21st – 23rd. For more than 40 years, the company has assisted in bridging the communication and care gaps that exist between health care and consumers, by offering patient-specific communications and personalized follow-up touch points. In addition to population health engagement solutions, the company also offers a standardized colorectal cancer (CRC) screening outreach program, which empowers members, accelerating patient compliance.

California Association of Health Plans (CAHP) is made up of 47 full-service health care plans that provide coverage to more than 26 million Californians. The annual event, now in its 34th year, "promotes opportunities and forums for plan members to meet, exchange ideas, and discuss critical issues facing the industry and industry effectiveness." The association's overall mission is to serve members by offering an environment that supports California health plans as they strive to provide affordable, high quality, accessible health care to their members.

Bridgecom is excited to join with over 1,000 like-minded health care professionals at the conference, with the common goal of improving the California health care landscape. "Our team is committed to delivering innovative solutions to the most challenging issues facing health care today," said Bridgecom CEO Joel Luce. According to CAHP, this year, California has been dealing with many new laws and regulations, aimed at "expanding coverage, stabilizing the individual marketplace, and increase affordability to create a new opportunities to improve the health care system." Attendees can look forward to learning how health plans in California are dealing with these changes, while also planning for the future.

