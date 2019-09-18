Bridgecom Exhibits at Health Care IT Innovation Summit in Los Angeles

MIRA LOMA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgecom, provider of a HIPAA-compliant, web-based patient outreach management platform, is excited to be attending the Healthcare Innovation Summit in Los Angeles, CA on September 19th-20th. For more than 40 years, the company has assisted in bridging the communication and care gaps that exist between healthcare and consumers, by offering patient-specific communications and personalized touch points that move them to action. In addition to population health engagement solutions, the company also offers a standardized colorectal cancer (CRC) screening outreach program, which empowers members, accelerating patient compliance.

Healthcare Innovation hosts numerous events across the United States that focus on how information technology can improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare. Bridgecom is both a sponsor and exhibitor of the Health IT Summit, demonstrating their commitment to improving outcomes and patient experience. The 2019 Health IT Summit Series will feature a variety of topics, intended to create an open dialogue and spark a friendly debate about the future of healthcare. Some of the topics for this year's summit focus on: using technology to improve patient engagement, value-based care, population health, and the evolving nature of U.S. health policy. Attendees are from a variety of organizations, but have one goal in common: to improve the quality of healthcare.

"Our team is committed to delivering innovative solutions to the most challenging issues facing healthcare today," said CEO Joel Luce. "We're consistently looking for ways to improve the usability and capability of our products and services as we grow with our clients. It's an exciting time to be in this business."

Bridgecom is a software and services company that provides powerful solutions to close care gaps, improve patient outcomes and reduce avoidable risk, costs and complexity. Anchored by 30 years' expertise in Medicare/Medicaid member communication fulfillment, Bridgecom's web-based platform and workflow processes helps health payers, providers, accountable care organizations (ACOs) and medical groups standardize and distribute at-home fecal immunochemical test (FIT) colorectal cancer screening to target populations. The technology effectively engages recipients through a combination of personalized notifications designed to educate and drive them to action, achieving compliance. For more information, visit https://www.bridgecomsolutions.com/.

