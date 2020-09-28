Bridgecrew achieves AWS DevOps Competency status and AWS Security Competency status, is now available in AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgecrew , the codified cloud security company, today announced major milestones within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ecosystem.

AWS Competency status

After attaining AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner status in May, Bridgecrew has now achieved AWS Security Competency status and AWS DevOps Competency status. Reaching these milestones demonstrates Bridgecrew's product capabilities and deep AWS expertise.

The Bridgecrew platform provides end-to-end security coverage for AWS customers by finding, fixing, and preventing misconfigurations in cloud resources and infrastructure code. By automating cloud security, embedding it earlier in the development lifecycle, and delivering it as code, Bridgecrew enables teams to spend less time securing their infrastructure and more time scaling it.

"We're extremely proud to achieve AWS Security Competency status and AWS DevOps Competency status in such a short period," said Bridgecrew co-founder and CEO Idan Tendler. "AWS has paved the way for innovation in the cloud, and it's our mission to leverage that same mindset to help engineering and security teams transform how they approach infrastructure security."

AWS Marketplace availability

In addition to announcing its new AWS Competency statuses, Bridgecrew is also now available in AWS Marketplace.

With AWS Marketplace availability, AWS customers can now seamlessly connect with Bridgecrew to start addressing cloud misconfigurations across their infrastructure. With its touchpoints throughout the cloud development lifecycle, Bridgecrew enables its customers to stay secure while keeping pace with the scalability and flexibility of AWS services.

"With Bridgecrew, we can address cloud security earlier and more thoroughly," said OneMain Financial VP Cyber Security Tunde Oni-Daniel. "By connecting to our AWS accounts and infrastructure-as-code repositories, we can gauge our current cloud security posture instantly. Bridgecrew goes above and beyond, allowing us to continuously monitor for misconfigurations as part of every commit and automatically fix them."

To learn more about how Bridgecrew connects throughout the AWS ecosystem, visit bridgecrew.io/aws.

About Bridgecrew

Bridgecrew is the codified cloud security platform trusted by teams from Brex, Databricks, OneMain Financial, and more. The company was founded in 2019 by Idan Tendler, Barak Schoster Goihman and Guy Eisenkot, and backed by top tier VCs including Battery Ventures, NFX and Sorensen Ventures. Its headquarters are in San Francisco, CA, with R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel. Get started for free at bridgecrew.io .

