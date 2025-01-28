Bridgefield Capital Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Philips Emergency Care Business, Global Leader in Saving Lives

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgefield Capital, a private investment firm specializing in corporate carve-outs and special situations, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Philips Emergency Care Business from Royal Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG). The transaction is expected to close later in 2025, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions and customary regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Philips Emergency Care Business serves as a key element of Bridgefield Capital's strategy to invest in the emergency medical products market through its newly formed holding company, Emergency Care Holdings. This market, valued at over $26 billion, presents a compelling opportunity for growth and innovation. Bridgefield plans to leverage the strength of the Philips Emergency Care acquisition to establish a high-value platform, expanding its presence in this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry. With a focus on building a robust portfolio of complementary products and solutions, Bridgefield is committed to creating a leading business that addresses critical healthcare needs while delivering long-term value.

The Philips Emergency Care Business is a cornerstone of global emergency care, operating in over 130 countries with a large installed base of more than 3 million Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) devices worldwide. Supported by a robust network of 480 global distribution partners, the business has established itself as a trusted provider of life-saving technologies in communities, workplaces, and hospitals.

"At Bridgefield, we focus on investment opportunities where we can create value by building strong, standalone platforms in attractive industry segments," said Joseph Mathews, Managing Director of Bridgefield Capital. "We are thrilled to acquire the Philips Emergency Care Business, a top-three global player in the dynamic and rapidly growing emergency medical market. This business exemplifies everything we look for in an exceptional investment—industry leadership, innovation, and a proven ability to deliver life-saving solutions on a global scale. We are excited to support its next phase of growth as a focused, standalone entity."

Bridgefield's strategy focuses on identifying exceptional businesses with talented teams that have the potential to thrive as focused, standalone entities once separated from their larger corporate parents. With the acquisition of the Philips Emergency Care Business, Bridgefield plans to prioritize manufacturing excellence, strengthen its supported distribution network, and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.

"As a focused and agile standalone entity, the Philips Emergency Care Business can concentrate on its core mission, innovate rapidly, and deliver exceptional value to its customers and communities worldwide," said Richard Foster, Managing Director at Bridgefield. "We are excited to support the talented management team, its' committed employees and dedicated group of global distributors, as together we realize the global life-saving potential of this essential company."

The Vital Role of the Philips Emergency Care Business in Saving Lives

The Philips brand of emergency care solutions includes the #1 globally recognized brand in the automatic external defibrillator (AED) market, with a long and storied legacy tracing back to the late 1990s when it pioneered the industry with the introduction of biphasic waveform AEDs, a technology that has since become the industry standard. The Philips Emergency Care Business plays a vital role in addressing sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), a leading global health issue responsible for over 4.25 million deaths annually. The company's products and services empower caregivers at every level—lay responders, emergency medical services (EMS), and hospitals—to act swiftly and effectively to save lives. With nearly 40 years of experience in Advanced Life Support (ALS) technologies, starting with the CodeMaster series of defibrillator monitors, Philips has built a legacy of trust, innovation, and leadership.

Its AEDs are essential for public locations and are increasingly adopted in home settings, where accessibility is critical, as survival rates drop by 10% with each passing minute during an emergency. For EMS and fire services, Philips offers rugged, compact monitor-defibrillators like Tempus, equipped with vital sign monitoring, defibrillation, CPR, and pacing features, enabling paramedics to provide high-quality care in mobile environments. In hospitals, manual defibrillators like the DFM 100 are tailored for crash carts and lab applications, offering ease of use and seamless integration into clinical workflows.

Supported by advanced informatics solutions, the Philips Emergency Care Business ensures device readiness and allows EMS teams and hospitals to transfer patient data seamlessly for improved care coordination, compliance reporting, and continuous improvement. With a robust product portfolio, a strong distribution network, and unmatched brand heritage, the Philips Emergency Care Business is indispensable in the fight against sudden cardiac arrest and advancing global emergency care standards.

About Bridgefield Capital

Founded in 2015, Bridgefield Capital is a private investment firm led by Joseph Mathews and Richard Foster. Specializing in mid-sized companies navigating transitions or positioned for growth, Bridgefield has a proven track record of unlocking value and driving sustainable growth.

Bridgefield brings the resources, strategic insights, and operational expertise necessary to help businesses thrive as independent entities. The firm is particularly skilled in executing complex corporate carveouts, transitioning high-potential divisions from larger parent corporations into focused, high-performing operations. By supporting corporate focus, optimizing management practices, and executing strategic growth initiatives, Bridgefield consistently creates self-sustaining companies that deliver exceptional long-term value.

