Bridgehampton Equities Announces Partnership with New Game-Changing Hydration Product, DryWater

News provided by

Bridgehampton Equities

10 Jan, 2024, 08:54 ET

Bridgehampton Equities is thrilled to announce its recent partnership with DryWater.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgehampton Equities, a New York firm with offices based in the Hamptons and Manhattan, is a source of experience, knowledge, and partnerships in real estate and investment industries. This focused and robust company, led by founder and CEO, Jason Zimmerman, offers unique access to a broad network of capital sources. Jason Zimmerman, a leader in matching investors with opportunities, has over 25 years of experience in finance and real estate. Bridgehampton Equities has just signed on DryWater as their new client.

DryWater, a California-based company, is rapidly growing in its fanbase nationwide with its revolutionary hydration product. This new product introduced the first nutritionally complete hydration powder to the market utilizing breakthrough IsoCell science, which is a cellular delivery method that combines rapid H₂O absorption with the delivery of vital micronutrients. DryWater is the purest blend of electrolytes, minerals, vitamins, and real fruits in raw powder form, and it offers cellular hydration that works five times faster than normal water. Plus, there is nothing artificial, it's rigorously tested, and includes completely clean ingredients. The innovative new company is run by founder and CEO Bryan Appio, who is exhilarated to work with Bridgehampton Equities.

"Our partnership with Bridgehampton Equities is a big step forward for DryWater." said Bryan, "Their support and expertise provide us with the resources and momentum to fuel growth and innovation in our industry, furthering our mission to inspire every'body,' everywhere to put hydration first."

Jason Zimmerman shares, "We prioritize partnerships like this one, and I'm excited to see how DryWater will grow." He said, "This product is unique to the market and has already made a big impact."  

To learn more about Bridgehampton Equities, visit their website at www.bridgehamptonequities.com. To find out more about DryWater, visit www.drywater.com.

SOURCE Bridgehampton Equities

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.