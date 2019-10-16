BRIDGEi2i is Identified as a Top Vendor in Retail Analytics Software by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIDGEi2i is identified as a Top Vendor in the Retail Analytics software quadrant by 360Quadrants. The company leverages its proprietary AI Accelerators and customizes it to create retail and consumer technology solutions for businesses such as – Watch Tower, Recommender, Optimizer, and Converser.

For example, the Watch Tower is an intelligent alerting engine that provides 360 insights into customer experience by analyze quantitative and unstructured information from multiple customer touchpoints and also can show proactive alerts on customer sentiments. Recommender is a personalized recommendation engine helps offering the new best product, offer, treatment based on client needs at the right time and through the right channel. Optimizer on the other hand is a dynamic planning engine helping most efficient and effective utilization of business resources based on forecasting, optimization and simulation techniques. All the intelligent interaction through voice, chat etc to be able pass on the alert, the recommendations to the users and getting incremental signals to finetune offerings real-time is enabled through Converser.

This benchmarking is done by synthesizing the viewpoints of four stakeholders—buyers, sellers, external experts, and 360Quadrants' analysts—across 102 evaluation criteria. The entire evaluation is "white-box" in nature, and the strengths and weaknesses of the criterion can be analyzed online.

BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner for enabling AI for Digital Enterprises by leveraging Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, proprietary AI accelerators and Consulting expertise. BRIDGEi2i enables businesses to contextualize data, generate actionable insights from complex business problems, and make data-driven decisions across pan-enterprise processes to create sustainable business impact.

360Quadrants, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced insights, that aims at helping businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months, and the position of vendors will reflect how buyers, industry experts, and other vendors rate them on different parameters.

360Quadrants essentially compares companies in emerging technologies on 100+ critical parameters. Each company is reviewed by 4 stakeholders—buyers, industry experts, other vendors, and our expert analysts—to make it unbiased. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions. Buyers get to personalize their quadrant against their specific needs. The combined insights from peers, analysts, experts, and vendors cut the bias and helps the buyer find the best fit solution. Vendors get to position themselves to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike.

