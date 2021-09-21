BRIDGEi2i Named in Gartner's Market Guide for Artificial Intelligence Service Providers, 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions announced its inclusion in Gartner's Market Guide for Artificial Intelligence Service Providers, 2021.

The Gartner report compiles a list of service providers that represent the breadth of offerings in the AI market. Organizations of varied size, complexity, type and location are listed here. This list is based on client interactions and publicly available information.

BRIDGEi2i CEO and Co-Founder - Prithvijit Roy remarked, "At BRIDGEi2i, we are excited to leverage AI to build the digital enterprise. Our pre-built, ready-to-deploy algorithmic engines, the AI Accelerators, enable enterprises to transform their businesses and achieve powerful outcomes using AI. Being featured in the Gartner's Market Guide for Artificial Intelligence Service Providers, 2021, takes us one step further on the journey of making AI real for enterprises. I'm grateful to all our employees and clients who are partnered with us in reimagining businesses using AI, and also for the Gartner analyst team's support."

About BRIDGEi2i:

BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner to enterprises for enabling AI-powered digital transformation. We help enterprises reimagine business processes with AI by leveraging our consultative problem-solving approach, end-to-end AI capabilities, and proprietary pre-built algorithmic engines. BRIDGEi2i enables businesses to contextualize data, generate actionable insights to solve complex business problems, accelerate data-driven decision-making, and drive faster time to value. We make the AI experience real for enterprises to power superior customer experience and drive sustainable business impact.

http://www.bridgei2i.com

Source: Gartner Market Guide for Artificial Intelligence Service Providers, Published 26 July 2021

Media Contact:

Venkat Subramanian

Email: [email protected]

Ph. No.: Ph No: +1 254 2444300

SOURCE BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions