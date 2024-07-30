Bridgemark Strategies Embarks on New Stage of Expansion with Three Key Hires Who Bring 50 Years of Advisor-facing Consulting Experience

Addition of Jason Hawn, Timari Robison and Travis Boak comes after 2023's successful launch of the Bridge Marketplace curated advisor database

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgemark Strategies, the comprehensive independent consultancy for financial advisors and financial advisory firms seeking strategic planning, execution and advice in transitions and M&A, today announced an expansion of its deeply talented bench with the addition of Jason Hawn, Timari Robison and Travis Boak as recruiting consultants.

"For advisors in motion, leveraging the expertise of professionals with keen insights into the industry's landscape and players is essential to making the right decision about their future," said Jeff Nash, CEO and co-founder of Bridgemark Strategies. "The addition of Jason, Timari and Travis enhances our comprehensive recruiting, onboarding, transition, succession planning and business consulting expertise. Their experience across the independent, bank and wirehouse channels is a great complement to our strong team."

Over 50 Years of Collective Experience

The trio of executives bring a combined 50 years of recruiting experience garnered at leading enterprises in the wealth management industry to Bridgemark.

- Jason Hawn, Managing Director, Philadelphia-Area

A 17-year industry veteran, Hawn was a top-producing recruiter at Ameriprise Financial, where he helped transition some of the largest teams in the company's history. He spent 13 years with Mainstay Investments and Hartford Funds/Planco, where he serviced wirehouse, independent broker-dealer, RIA and Bank advisors nationwide as a wholesaler. Hawn graduated from the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in business marketing.

- Timari Robison, Managing Director, Houston-Area

Robison spent 25 years with Ameriprise, with over half of her tenure focused on Experienced Advisor Recruiting. Most recently, she led the Women Recruiting efforts across all three Ameriprise platforms setting firm-wide records. Robison studied international relations at the University of Minnesota .

- Travis Boak, Senior Vice President, Recruiting, Asheville, North Carolina-Area

Boak was Cetera's Regional Director, Business Development prior to joining Bridgemark. He has held sales positions with Black Creek Capital Markets and Transamerica. He earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Michigan State University .

Founded in 2013, Bridgemark Strategies has grown to 16 advisor-facing recruiting and business development specialists. It has worked with thousands of financial professionals and supported the successful transition of financial practices representing billions in assets annually. To help address demographic trends impacting the wealth management industry and help solidify the firm's position as a pre-eminent transition consultancy, last year the firm expanded its offerings to include Bridge Marketplace, a no-cost, curated database of financial advisory owners looking to add next-generation advisors to their firm.

"The only constant in the wealth management space is change. To maximize long-term success, professionals must stay ahead of the curve while navigating an increasingly complex landscape. They need custom strategies and solutions informed by a hard-earned understanding of critical technologies and industry trends," concluded Nash. "Mistakes are costly in terms of time, money and reputation. At Bridgemark Strategies, our focus on Feel, Fit, Financials™ puts our clients on the path that's right for them."

About Bridgemark Strategies

Bridgemark Strategies is a financial advisor-centric consulting firm specializing in supporting financial advisors and advisory firms evaluating changing broker-dealers or selling or merging their business.

With unparalleled relationships built over multiple decades across the widest possible spectrum of firms throughout the retail financial advice industry, Bridgemark Strategies is focused on serving the best interests of their clients by helping them to understand both their short-term and long-term goals, finding a partner that best supports those goals and then executing on that plan. From consulting with advisors on broker-dealer decisions, to comprehensive M&A and succession planning, Bridgemark serves as a valued partner that saves its clients time and money. For more information about Bridgemark Strategies, please visit https://www.bridgemarkstrategies.com.

