bridgeMLS Selects dynaConnections' Highly Acclaimed connectMLS Solution to Offer Subscribers

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- bridgeMLS announced today that it has selected dynaConnections' responsive MLS solution, connectMLS, to offer its subscribers. With a suite of mobile-friendly features including search, reports, contact management, and an embedded TMS, connectMLS will provide bridgeMLS subscribers greater flexibility as well as the ability to customize their MLS environment.

dynaConnections specializes in MLS technology and has consistently earned the highest ratings in industry studies. Its flagship product, connectMLS, maintains full functionality on any device, and its interface automatically adjusts based upon screen dimensions to provide an optimal user experience. The robust yet intuitive solution will be a valuable asset to bridgeMLS' increasingly mobile subscribers.

"We are very dedicated to finding the best tools and resources for our members and found the dynaConnections team to be responsive to our needs," said Gustavo Rodriguez, Chief Operating Officer of bridgeMLS. "With connectMLS' wide range of features, personalization options, and intuitive design, we're confident that it will be an exciting addition."

"It is our mission and goal for bridgeMLS to provide leading technology solutions to our participants/subscribers," said DaVina Lara, Chief Executive Officer of bridgeMLS. "dynaConnections takes us to the next level of service and technology. It's a true system of choice that enhances the MLS experience."

"We are looking forward to a strong, cooperative partnership with bridgeMLS and its subscribers," said Tim Ford, Chief Executive Officer of dynaConnections. "We've been impressed with their leadership team and are eager to provide a custom solution that meets their members' diverse needs."





About bridgeMLS



bridgeMLS is a leading MLS provider in the California Bay Area for real estate professionals offering a centralized online source of data. Using innovative technology, brokers and agents have access to more than 10 MLSs, covering 80 percent of the state of California. bridgeMLS is owned by the Oakland/Berkeley Association of REALTORS®, and provides MLS services to the Delta Association of REALTORS®. For more information on bridgeMLS visit www.bridgemls.com

About dynaConnections Corporation and connectMLS™



dynaConnections Corporation is an Austin-based real estate software company that has specialized in MLS solutions since 2001. Its responsive flagship product, connectMLS™, has millisecond response time and full functionality on every device. With rich embedded features and seamless integrations, connectMLS is an intuitive, all-in-one real estate transaction manager backed by fanatical support. For more information, please visit www.dynaconnections.com.

dynaConnections and connectMLS are registered trademarks of dynaConnections Corporation. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

