BridGene Biosciences Raises $28 Million in Series B+ Financing to Accelerate Clinical Development of BGC-515 and Platform Expansion

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for traditionally "hard-to-drug" targets, today announced the recent completion of a $28 million Series B+ financing round. The round was led by Bayland Capital, with participation from GTJA Investment Group, Proxima Ventures, and existing investors Lapam Capital and Grains Valley Venture Capital.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance BGC-515, a covalent TEAD inhibitor for solid tumors, through ongoing clinical development and toward Phase 2. The funding will also support the company's second program, expected to enter the clinic in 2027, and accelerate the development of additional programs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. In addition, the financing enhances BridGene's capacity to expand strategic collaborations and further validate the broad applicability of its proprietary IMTAC™ chemoproteomic platform across oncology, immunology, and neurology.

"Our recent financing provides important resources to advance our lead program, BGC-515, a covalent TEAD inhibitor, through Phase 2 clinical development," said Ping Cao, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of BridGene Biosciences. "This funding will also enable us to progress additional pipeline programs toward the clinic and further expand the reach of our IMTAC™ chemoproteomic platform through strategic collaborations, as we continue to translate our discoveries into transformative therapies for patients."

"We are excited to lead this financing round for BridGene Biosciences," said Yuexing Su, Founding Partner of Bayland Capital. "BridGene's IMTAC™ platform represents a powerful and differentiated approach to drug discovery, enabling the company to discover small molecules against traditionally undruggable target s. With a growing pipeline led by the covalent TEAD inhibitor BGC-515 and multiple follow-on programs across oncology and autoimmune diseases, we believe BridGene is well positioned to deliver transformative therapies to patients and generate substantial value in the biopharmaceutical field."

About BridGene Biosciences

BridGene Biosciences is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of innovative small-molecule drugs that target traditionally undruggable targets. Leveraging its proprietary IMTAC™ (Isobaric Mass-Tagged Affinity Characterization) chemoproteomic platform, BridGene screens covalent small molecules against the entire proteome in live cells to identify novel binding sites and drug candidates for high-value targets.

The company is advancing a diversified pipeline led by BGC-515, a covalent TEAD inhibitor currently in clinical development for solid tumors, along with additional programs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. BridGene's approach integrates deep chemical biology with translational insight to unlock new therapeutic opportunities and bring transformative medicines to patients.

For more information, visit https://bridgenebio.com/ .

About Bayland Capital

Founded in 2019, Bayland Capital is an investment firm specializing in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. It serves as the exclusive investment platform of Pharmaron, a leading global provider of life sciences services. Leveraging deep industry insights, Bayland Capital seeks global investment opportunities in innovative drug R&D platforms, novel therapeutics and medical devices. Bayland's mission is to enhance human health by integrating life sciences, the healthcare industry and capital markets. Bayland's vision is to become a leading global healthcare investor, driving biomedical innovation.

About GTJA Investment Group

Founded in Shenzhen in 2001, GTJA INVESTMENT GROUP (GIG) is dedicated to investment in the healthcare industry with a focus on strategic equity investment. GIG is involved in all the investment stages which include PIPE, M&A, PE, VC, and angel investment. GIG has the largest healthcare investment team in China, and has an AUM of US$3.3bn. GIG has invested in more than 160 companies, 110 of which are in the healthcare industry, 41 portfolio companies went IPO. GIG's global impact is sustained through our branches in HongKong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, and other major cities worldwide. GIG is in the process of growing into an investment group with global vision and impact.

About Proxima Ventures

Proxima Ventures is a respected VC fund focused on investing in innovative and disruptive medical and bio- technologies, dedicated to serving outstanding and innovative companies with tremendous potential for growth. Proxima Ventures is run by a highly experienced team with proven track record in the life science industries. The team has broad global knowledge, in-depth experience, and an extensive industry network. Currently, Proxima has multiple Chinese Yuan (RMB) and USD funds under its management, investing in angel to growth stage companies. Proxima Ventures has established a leading medical entrepreneurship ecosystem, helped its portfolio companies connect with high-quality clinical and industrial resources, and achieved remarkable results.

About Grains Valley Venture Capital

Since its establishment in 2012, Grains Valley has focused on early-stage venture capital investments in cutting-edge technologies including information technology, life sciences, artificial intelligence, and clean technology. With assets under management exceeding RMB 3 billion, the firm has invested in over 50 companies, including notable names such as Hello Inc. and CloudMinds. Adhering to in-depth sector research and long-term collaboration as its core philosophy, Our vision is Empowering humanity's exploration of new frontiers in technological civilization.

