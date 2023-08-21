Bridgepoint Advises Nebraska-Based Manufacturer, Garner Industries, on Its Sale to ShoreView Industries

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgepoint Investment Banking's ("Bridgepoint") Industrials team acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Garner Industries ("Garner") on its sale to ShoreView Industries ("ShoreView".)

Garner, headquartered in Lincoln, NE, is an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of level-measurement sensors, as well as a custom injection molder with a range of fabrication capabilities. Bridgepoint's industry expertise and competitive process yielded the perfect partner in Minneapolis-based private equity group ShoreView. The partnership will allow Garner to enter the next phase of its growth strategy through both new product development and penetration into new, high-value end markets.

"Phil Mullin, the majority owner and leader of Garner for more than 50 years, was looking to retire but wanted to leave the company in excellent hands." commented Scott McLain, President of Garner, "We found the right partner working with the Bridgepoint team who brought us ShoreView."

"The Bridgepoint team's expertise and professionalism were invaluable throughout the process, and their industry knowledge and strong relationships brought us to this successful outcome. Bridgepoint's efforts on behalf of Garner and our stakeholders found us the right partner to drive our continued growth," continued Scott McLain.

"We're excited for Phil, Scott, and the entire Garner team. As a firm that passionately serves family- and founder-owned businesses, it was a privilege to bring together two strong Midwest companies in this transaction. We're confident the Garner management team, employees, and the broader Lincoln community will find a successful partner in ShoreView and we're excited for their future together," added Kate Loughran, Managing Director and Co-Head of Industrials at Bridgepoint.

 "Bridgepoint was pleased to have been selected by the owners of Garner Industries to assist them in locating a capital provider to help them achieve the next level of their corporate growth strategy. With alignment from beginning to end, Bridgepoint was able to "provide value" to one of Nebraska's premier manufacturers. The owners of Garner achieved their goals and objectives on behalf of their great employees, excellent worldwide customer base, and the Lincoln community that they have proudly served for more than 70 years," added General Counsel and Managing Director, Wm. Lee Merritt.

