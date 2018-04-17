Bridgepoint Education and Ashford University Celebrate Heroes Day in San Diego

Employees from Bridgepoint Education and Ashford University partnered with Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) to sort thousands of clothing donations for military families in Southern California. The event began with opening remarks from Bridgepoint's Chief Executive Officer Andrew Clark, California Senator Joel Anderson, Ashford University President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Craig Swenson, STEP Chief Executive Officer Tony Teravainen, and STEP Director of Development Laura White. Volunteers sorted approximately 25,000 articles of donated clothing items for STEP's Warehouse on Wheels program.

"We appreciate Bridgepoint and Ashford volunteers spending their Saturday morning supporting our military families," said Senator Anderson. "STEP provides much needed services for junior active-duty military families throughout Southern California, and volunteers like those at the Heroes Day event help make it all possible."

"Heroes Day is a great opportunity for Bridgepoint employees and their families to make a difference in the community," said Andrew Clark, Bridgepoint Education's chief executive officer. "I am proud of our generous employees and the positive impact our organization continues to have in the communities we serve."

Heroes Day was also celebrated by Ashford's students. Students and alumni were invited to participate by volunteering in their own communities as part of Ashford's S.T.A.R. (Sharing Time and Resources) volunteer program. Ashford students, alumni, and their families volunteered alongside Bridgepoint and Ashford employees at the STEP clothes sorting event.

To view photos from Bridgepoint's spring 2018 Heroes Day event, visit https://bit.ly/2H6Mucn. To view Bridgepoint's spring 2018 Heroes Day video, visit https://youtu.be/Ph8R7jfOk5A.

