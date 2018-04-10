Bridgepoint Education and Ashford University to Host 17th Heroes Day Community Volunteer Event

The San Diego Heroes Day event will begin with welcome remarks from Bridgepoint's Chief Executive Officer Andrew Clark, California Senator Joel Anderson, Ashford University President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Craig Swenson, STEP Chief Executive Officer Tony Teravainen, and STEP Director of Development Laura White.

"At Bridgepoint Education, we are committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Andrew Clark, chief executive officer of Bridgepoint Education. "Heroes Day is an opportunity for us to work together with local organizations and make a difference in our community."

Bridgepoint Education and Ashford University employees and students donated more than 3,300 items of gently used clothing during a clothing donation drive leading up to the Heroes Day event. On Saturday, volunteers will help sort donations at 9715 Businesspark Avenue, San Diego, Ca. 92131. Bridgepoint and Ashford employees will work alongside Ashford students to organize and process donated items for STEP's Warehouse on Wheels program to support junior active-duty enlisted service members and their families in Southern California.

This weekend's events will mark the 17th Heroes Day celebrated by Bridgepoint Education. Past Heroes Days events in San Diego have focused on service projects such as revitalizing Fiesta Island Youth Camp, cleaning Juniper Canyon, and other activities to help improve local communities.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) harnesses the latest technology to reimagine the modern student experience. Bridgepoint owns two academic institutions – Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Together, these programs, technologies, and resources represent a unique model for advancing education in the 21st century. Bridgepoint stands for greater access, social learning, and exposure to leading minds. For more information, visit www.bridgepointeducation.com or www.facebook.com/BridgepointEducation.

About Ashford University

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

