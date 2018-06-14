Bridgepoint Education and Ashford University Volunteers Participate in Junior Achievement's "Teach for a Day"

"JA Teach Day" is a Junior Achievement-sponsored program designed to introduce young students to economic concepts through engaging themes and lesson plans. Students are encouraged to consider career interest, economics, on-the-job thinking and the activities involved in a day in the workplace. Bridgepoint and Ashford volunteers were assigned a grade level and given material geared toward those students.

"We share Bridgepoint Education's passion for inspiring youth to dream for a bigger and brighter future," said Marla Black, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of San Diego County. "We are grateful for their commitment year after year to deliver JA's financial literacy programs to help our students succeed beyond the classroom."

To learn more about Junior Achievement of San Diego County, visit www.jasandiego.org.

