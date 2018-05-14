Bridgepoint Education Honored as a Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

Bridgepoint Education's comprehensive corporate social responsibility program consists of employee volunteer events, donation drives, a corporate giving program to benefit non-profit organizations, and scholarships to pursue higher education. Through partnerships with local organizations, programs are supported within the focus areas of education, youth, and military efforts.

"We are truly honored to be recognized with this award for our corporate social responsibility program," said Andrew Clark, CEO of Bridgepoint Education. "We are committed to giving back to the communities we serve and encouraging our employees to volunteer with the organizations that matter the most to them. We are thankful to be recognized along with all the nominees doing impactful, philanthropic work in their communities."

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie® Award winners.

"Great sensitivity and social responsibility that starts in the direction of the company, integrating, motivating and sensitizing employees," said one judge of Bridgepoint's corporate social responsibility program. "Continue on with this beautiful and important labor."

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards® and the list of 2018 Stevie® winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) harnesses the latest technology to reimagine the modern student experience. Bridgepoint owns two academic institutions – Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Together, these programs, technologies, and resources represent a unique model for advancing education in the 21st century. Bridgepoint stands for greater access, social learning, and exposure to leading minds. For more information, visit www.bridgepointeducation.com or www.facebook.com/BridgepointEducation.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact: Kathleen Park

858.513.9240 x11636 · kathleen.park@bpiedu.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgepoint-education-honored-as-a-silver-stevie-award-winner-in-2018-american-business-awards-300647948.html

SOURCE Bridgepoint Education

Related Links

www.bridgepointeducation.com

