Bridgepoint Education Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call for May 1, 2018

Call participants should dial 866-859-7412 (United States/Canada) or 832-900-4623 (other countries) and request the Bridgepoint Education call or provide the conference ID 6085794. A live broadcast of the call will also be available at http://ir.bridgepointeducation.com and will be archived on the site for one year.

A telephonic replay will be available at 855-859-2056 (United States/Canada) or 404-537-3406 (other countries), passcode 6085794. The replay will be available from May 1, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) until June 1, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time).

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) harnesses the latest technology to reimagine the modern student experience. Bridgepoint owns two academic institutions – Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Together, these programs, technologies, and resources represent a unique model for advancing education in the 21st century. Bridgepoint stands for greater access, social learning, and exposure to leading minds. For more information about Bridgepoint Education, call Anna Davison, Investor Relations at 866-475-0317 x11620.

Contact: Anna Davison, Investor Relations

866.475.0317 x11620

investorrelations@bridgepointeducation.com

