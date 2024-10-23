The combination of Meristem's innovative crop input solutions and Bridgepoint's deep sector expertise will unlock significant growth opportunities, including international expansion.

Meristem, a fast-growing disruptor with a track record of robust profitable growth, is at the forefront of the multi-billion-dollar US biologicals market for row crops, the fastest--growing agricultural inputs market.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgepoint, a leading private asset growth investor, has announced today its partnership with Meristem, a leader in the agricultural solutions market. The transaction closed in October 2024 and financial terms were not disclosed.

Bridgepoint partners with Meristem to unlock next stage of growth Post this Bridgepoint logo

Established in 2018, Meristem is one of the fastest-growing crop input companies in North America. Focused primarily on biologicals, the company sources, formulates, licenses, and delivers high-quality crop inputs to farmers, helping them produce more bushels for less cost per bushel. Meristem's solutions are highly cost-effective and eliminate significant inefficiencies in the supply chain compared to more traditional go-to-market approaches.

Today, Meristem employs c.60 people and serves more than 10 million acres of corn, soybean and other crops. It's innovative and patent-protected technology accelerates farmers access to new biologicals, lacking in the US market. Meristem delivers a tailored portfolio strategy focused on meeting farmers' specific needs.

Bridgepoint's new partnership with Meristem builds on the firm's strong track record of backing companies in the agricultural solutions sector, including SunWorld, an innovative global fruit genetics platform, and Rovensa, a global leader in R&D-led biological solutions for growers.

Leveraging its deep sector expertise, local office network and industry contacts, Bridgepoint will support Meristem to expand internationally, drawing on Rovensa's presence in Latin America and Europe. Meristem will also focus on the introduction of new product combinations including a targeted offering to address region-specific climate and soil conditions, further expand its customer base of dealers and farmers and enhance IP development capabilities.

Mitch Eviston, Founder and CEO of Meristem, said:

"Our partnership with Bridgepoint marks a significant milestone in our short history. Since our establishment in 2018, Meristem has rapidly scaled to become a leading crop input provider in the US. Our mission has always been to support farmers by providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions that deliver more bushels for less cost per bushel. Partnering with Bridgepoint allows us to further this mission by leveraging their sector expertise and extensive industry network. With their strategic support, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering innovative solutions to crop producers in the US and around the world."

Rupprecht Pranckh, Partner, at Bridgepoint, said:

"We are thrilled to partner with Mitch Eviston and the experienced leadership team at Meristem. With its unique focus on biologicals, alternative market channel access and patented technology, Meristem has huge growth potential both in the US and internationally, as farmers recognize the substantial economic benefits of Meristem's product portfolio. We look forward to utilizing our sector experience and global network in agriculture to help accelerate Meristem's growth."

About Meristem

Meristem® Crop Performance, Inc. helps farmers produce more bushels for less cost per bushel. Meristem is the global leader in delivering live, in-field biologicals through the patented BIO-CAPSULE™ Technology platform. Meristem significantly reduces waste and increases productivity in crop input systems through accelerated access to innovation, improved supply chain efficiency, and advanced concentrates. Learn more at MeristemAg.com.

About Bridgepoint

Bridgepoint Group plc is a listed international alternative asset manager specializing in private equity, infrastructure and private credit. With $72 billion of assets under management, the company has nearly 200 investment professionals in Europe, North America and Asia. We combine global scale with local market insight and sector expertise, consistently delivering strong returns through cycles.

Our current North American portfolio is represented by investments in Humanetics, Kyriba, Balt, Sun World, Avalere, Qualitest, MiQ, Flexitallic and SendinBlue, along with past investments in Vitamin Well, DMC Power, Calypso, eFront, and Pret A Manger. For more information, visit www.bridgepoint.eu.

