BridgePort and Segal Marco Advisors Bring Digital Innovation to Private Investment Diligence and Advisory Solutions for the Wealth Channel

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgePort, a financial technology company that provides bespoke technology and infrastructure solutions to sophisticated clients across the private markets value chain, has entered into an agreement with Segal Marco Advisors, one of the largest U.S.-based investment consultancies. The collaboration brings together Segal Marco thought leadership content and an all-digital, best practice-based technology service to offer a diligence and advisory platform that provides advisors with more latitude, scale, standardization and transparency as they increase allocations to private investments.

Segal Marco, a New York-based independent investment consulting and advisory firm with combined advisory assets exceeding $500 billion, offers industry-leading advisory expertise, research and technology support to help investors achieve their investment goals. The relationship highlights Segal Marco's stellar reputation as an established investment solutions firm providing innovative, client-driven advice and discretionary services, which will be further enhanced by BridgePort's cutting-edge, private investment technology and infrastructure solutions.

As investors continue to shift allocations from public to private investing, estimated to grow from $17 trillion today, to over $32 trillion by 2030*, BridgePort facilitates investor experiences that are more fluid and transparent. The company's agnostic, digital manifold is underpinned by a team with multiple decades of global financial experience, and powers solutions for a variety of private market constituents - from RIAs, OCIOs and Fund Managers; to ATS platforms, Administrators, Diligence and Liquidity providers.

The new product provides advisors with the ability to create bespoke, curated private investment platforms and access vehicles, leveraging institutional-grade OCIO guidance, manager diligence at scale, and intuitive technology through a branded, all-digital and fully integrated user interface.

Susan Crotty, President and Chief Investment Officer at Segal Marco Advisors, said "private markets are playing a significantly larger role in wealth channel investment portfolios, increasing the need for expanded innovation, diligence, governance, and liquidity awareness to enable alternative asset class investors to make more informed decisions. Expanding the scale and offering streamlined technology through BridgePort is key in facilitating private investment solutions for the wealth channel, while enhancing financial advisors' and other financial intermediaries' experiences."

BridgePort's founder and CEO, Christopher Nero, noted that ''there are lasting secular and structural changes transpiring in private markets, and providing clients with well-informed access is imperative. This requires experienced advisors to steward those efforts, and robust technology and infrastructure to support them. We are excited to collaborate with Segal Marco Advisors, given their deep institutional investment expertise, established proprietary research process, recognized fiduciary focus, and personalized approach to investment consulting."

About Bridgeport Financial Technology

BridgePort's fully digitized ecosystem enables key industry constituents to leverage data, create dynamic and compelling investment products, enjoy a more fluid transaction and reporting environment, and gain an unprecedented level of scale and efficiency for private market investing and distribution. The company's agnostic technology and infrastructure, underpinned by multiple decades of global financial experience, powers custom private investment platforms, access vehicles, syndication portals and operations-as-a-service for a multitude of sophisticated clients across the private market spectrum.

For more information, please visit www.bridgeportft.com

About Segal Marco Advisors

Segal Marco Advisors, a member of the Segal family of companies, delivers trusted advice that improves lives. Segal Marco provides innovative, client-driven investment consulting advice, outsourcing solutions, proxy voting and corporate governance services. Clients include joint boards of trustees administering benefit plans under the Taft-Hartley Act, state and local governments, corporations, non-profit organizations, endowments and foundations. The firm works with financial services firms through Rogerscasey, a Division of Segal Advisors, and with Canadian clients through Segal Rogerscasey Canada.

*Source: 1. Preqin Private Markets Report 2030 (Includes private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, hedge funds, and natural resources)

